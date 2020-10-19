Two More Guilty Pleas in Santa Clara County CCW Case

A pair of former managers for executive protection firm AS Solution pleaded guilty today to allegations that they took part in a conspiracy to exchange bribes for concealed gun permits in Santa Clara County.

Forty-two-year-old Martin Nielsen and 43-year-old Jack Stromgren entered their pleas this morning during a hearing at the Hall of Justice in San Jose. Their sentences will be handed down at a later date.

DA Jeff Rosen applauded their decision.

“Mr. Nielsen and Mr. Stromgren testified honestly at the grand jury with no promises made to them,” he said in a news release. “We are pleased that they have now, accordingly, taken responsibility for their parts in this bribery scheme.”

Christian West, 51, the former CEO and founder of AS Solution, pleaded guilty to related charges a couple months prior.

The three former AS Solution cohorts will now face reduced penalties.

Still facing felony charges in the case are Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Capt. James Jensen, attorneys Christopher Schumb and Harpaul Nahal, and The Gun Co. owner and founder Michael Nichols.

Prosecutors accuse the trio of plotting to bribe the Sheriff’s Office $90,000 in exchange for tough-to-get concealed weapons permits for AS Solution employees. In October 2018, Nielsen put half that amount toward an independent expenditure committee supporting Sheriff Laurie Smith’s election to a sixth term.

Nielsen, who helped prosecutors collect evidence against his colleagues, was charged with three misdemeanors: conspiracy to solicit a bribe, conspiracy to file falsified concealed-carry license applications and laundering a campaign contribution.

Stromgren was charged with a misdemeanor count of conspiracy to file hidden-gun license applications with false statements.