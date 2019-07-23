Sam Liccardo’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Cameo Nets Donation for ‘San Jose Promise’ Scholarships

A stipend that would have gone to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo for his appearance on HBO’s hit comedy series “Silicon Valley” will instead be used to help local low-income students get college degrees.

Liccardo recently tweeted that he would play a cameo role on the sixth and final season of the show about a fictional tech startup called Pied Piper. But instead of pocketing the money, Liccardo asked the network to make a donation to San Jose Promise of at least $1,000, according to a spokesperson from the mayor’s office.

“Thanks @MikeJudge for the cameo in the season’s first episode, and for @SiliconHBO support of “SanJoseCollegePromise for low-income students,” Liccardo tweeted about the financial gift.

San Jose Promise was launched in 2017 as a partnership between Liccardo, the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District and West Valley College. The program aims to boost the number of college degrees from San Jose public high school students from 30 to 50 percent, according to a description on the city’s website.

Fantastic spending time with up-and-coming cast members of #SiliconValley@SiliconHBO before my cameo last week. @CityofSanJose ‘s own @KausarThePerson, Kausar Mohammed, pictured on bottom left, is killing it in Hollywood, making her old friends at Evergreen Valley High proud! pic.twitter.com/sKRSKxl8Tb — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) July 21, 2019

Liccardo’s appearance prompted a broad range of reactions on social media and a dramatically scathing take by conservative news site Brietbart. Some of his Twitter followers wondered why HBO rarely features San Jose in its show about Silicon Valley.

Did you ask Mike judge why The city of over 1 million people and the urban and cultural capital of Silicon Valley With more tech companies per square mile than the place in the country is never seen on his show? @metroactive @spizarro @mercnews @SJSpotlight — Phillip Gonzales (@discophil) July 17, 2019

Others made jabs about San Jose’s negotiations with Google for the tech-giant’s upcoming downtown mega-campus. Liccardo was one of over a dozen officials who signed non-disclosure agreements with the Mountain View-based corporation.

can’t wait to see the scene where you sign a non-disclosure agreement with Gavin Belsom — Sean 📣🥕 (@bantambourgeois) July 18, 2019

On Facebook, some people poked fun at the mayor’s sartorial choice: slacks, a button-down and a tie. “Showing your age, Sam,” someone jabbed, adding the hashtag #tiefail.

“Lesson learned!,” Liccardo replied. “Unfortunately, they told me that I had to play myself, and so the tie was mandated ...” <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The mayor’s appearance will air on the first episode of the show’s sixth and final season.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley.