Sam Liccardo’s ‘Silicon Valley’ Cameo Nets Donation for ‘San Jose Promise’ Scholarships

A stipend that would have gone to San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo for his appearance on HBO’s hit comedy series “Silicon Valley” will instead be used to help local low-income students get college degrees.
Liccardo recently tweeted that he would play a cameo role on the sixth and final season of the show about a fictional tech startup called Pied Piper. But instead of pocketing the money, Liccardo asked the network to make a donation to San Jose Promise of at least $1,000, according to a spokesperson from the mayor’s office.
“Thanks @MikeJudge for the cameo in the season’s first episode, and for @SiliconHBO support of “SanJoseCollegePromise for low-income students,” Liccardo tweeted about the financial gift.
Had a great time w/the cast & crew of #SiliconValley show Monday. Thanks @MikeJudge for the cameo in the season’s first episode, and for @SiliconHBO support of #SanJoseCollegePromise for low-income students. Here w/ @IAmandaCrew @MartinStarr @kumailn & Thomas Middleditch: pic.twitter.com/tTXF4fBLtU
— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) July 17, 2019
San Jose Promise was launched in 2017 as a partnership between Liccardo, the San Jose-Evergreen Community College District and West Valley College. The program aims to boost the number of college degrees from San Jose public high school students from 30 to 50 percent, according to a description on the city’s website.
Fantastic spending time with up-and-coming cast members of #SiliconValley@SiliconHBO before my cameo last week. @CityofSanJose ‘s own @KausarThePerson, Kausar Mohammed, pictured on bottom left, is killing it in Hollywood, making her old friends at Evergreen Valley High proud! pic.twitter.com/sKRSKxl8Tb
— Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) July 21, 2019
Liccardo’s appearance prompted a broad range of reactions on social media and a dramatically scathing take by conservative news site Brietbart. Some of his Twitter followers wondered why HBO rarely features San Jose in its show about Silicon Valley.
Did you ask Mike judge why The city of over 1 million people and the urban and cultural capital of Silicon Valley With more tech companies per square mile than the place in the country is never seen on his show? @metroactive @spizarro @mercnews @SJSpotlight
— Phillip Gonzales (@discophil) July 17, 2019
Others made jabs about San Jose’s negotiations with Google for the tech-giant’s upcoming downtown mega-campus. Liccardo was one of over a dozen officials who signed non-disclosure agreements with the Mountain View-based corporation.
can’t wait to see the scene where you sign a non-disclosure agreement with Gavin Belsom
— Sean 📣🥕 (@bantambourgeois) July 18, 2019
On Facebook, some people poked fun at the mayor’s sartorial choice: slacks, a button-down and a tie. “Showing your age, Sam,” someone jabbed, adding the hashtag #tiefail.
“Lesson learned!,” Liccardo replied. “Unfortunately, they told me that I had to play myself, and so the tie was mandated ...”
The mayor’s appearance will air on the first episode of the show’s sixth and final season.
Is there anyone in this city that really believes LICCARDO is someone who cares about low or middle class students or their families? In his time as mayor he has spend most of his working hours in PR activities with local agencies whom executives and others engage in supporting his political aspirations. He has made Google more powerful than ever. Google and other tech companies hire international “talent.” These people are the ones currently undergoing discrimination litigation because they discriminate other ethnic groups, Intel, Gardner, so on. The low and middle class families have been moving out. There are many other organizayions you can donate to help these students. LICCARDO, JEFF ROSEN, and county supervisors are a big rip off! Recall Liccardo!
> Recall Liccardo!
I would suspect that Liccardo is probably tied to Gavin Newsom’s ankle, and if Gavin goes over the side, a number of crew members are going to be dragged over the side with him.
“Calif. residents move to recall Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom”
https://youtu.be/aPo3zwAhaDs
600,000 views
8,000 comments
55,000 signatures on Change.org petitions
And you haven’t heard about it in the captive media.