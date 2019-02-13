Powerful Patrons Bankroll Silicon Valley Newsgathering Startups

As advertising plays a diminishing role in the media business, a growing number of news outlets are trying to get by on some blend of paywalls, donations and auxiliary revenue.
San Jose Spotlight, the prolific hyperlocal website launched last month by former Merc reporter Ramona Giwargis, took the non-profit route. With help from her husband, Josh Barousse, she cobbled together support from a union-aligned cast, including Santa Clara County deputy county exec Steve Preminger and South Bay Labor Council’s Ben Field, Working Partnerships USA executive Derecka Mehrens and former WPUSAer Bob Brownstein.
Just this week, another local watchdog unveiled a newsgathering project bankrolled by a wealthy patron with mutual enemies and an ax to grind.
Susan Bassi—whose bitter divorce battle turned her into one of the fiercest critics of the judicial branch writ large and District Attorney Jeff Rosen in particular—announced this week that she’s teaming up with businessman Clyde Berg on a journalism venture focused on investigating the local family courts and the cottage industry that feeds off of Silicon Valley’s notoriously contentious divorce cases.
Berg’s interest in Bassi’s mission stems from his own foray into the legal system when the centi-millionaire’s much-younger ex-wife accused him of sex crimes involving guns, golf putters and dog collars. By the time a judge deemed her claims an elaborate hoax, the ordeal cost Berg millions in legal fees, two years defending against criminal prosecution and irreparable harm to his otherwise uneventful reputation.
In her press release unveiling Berg’s patronage, Bassi promised to dive deep into California’s “family courts and law enforcement agencies dealing with intimate partner violence, sexual assault and false claims made during divorce and custody cases.”
Why? Because Silicon Valley can afford to pay for journalism, she wrote, and because “justice is never served when the media isn’t watching.”
If the commenter on this site is the same Susan Bassi, she sounds like a loon.
Might as well align with the villainous former Murky Gnus Editor Barbara Marshman and start (another) fake news site.
Before you judge Bassi, go look at her LinkedIn feed. https://www.linkedin.com/in/susan-bassi-48783879/
The usual suspects. I remember the ignominious San Jose Revealed, backed by the same labor group. Then the Left Hook. They are angling for 2020 and 2022. Their plan is to install Raul as mayor, put Cortese in the Senate, get Cindy to Congress, make sure Google goes elsewhere and drive up the cost of housing for everyone but the homeless and mentally ill, who will be concentrated in neighborhood-destroying, Measure A-funded public housing projects for non-working people. Ramona is an unwitting stooge they recruited. An ambitious careerist, she is the perfect labor asset, bereft of journalistic credibility, who will embed Labor Council talking points and lobbyist-written stories behind the veneer of news.
> San Jose Spotlight, the prolific hyperlocal website launched last month by former Merc reporter Ramona Giwargis, . . . she cobbled together support from a union-aligned cast, including Santa Clara County deputy county exec Steve Preminger and South Bay Labor Council’s Ben Field, Working Partnerships USA executive Derecka Mehrens and former WPUSAer Bob Brownstein.
A news mash-up of the readerless Murk and the “it’s-all-about-us” unions?
What could possibly go wrong?
“Breaking news! Government workers need bigger pensions! New taxes called for!”
As brain dead as California has become, I find it hard to believe that we’ve reached the point where we need an all-spam news site.
Ramona was a very junior reporter squeezed out of the Mercury News for having fact problems and Josh has a history of illegal campaign finance violations. They’ve now teamed up with an unethical cast of characters, including a criminally indicted ex-mayor who avoided being re-prosecuted because deposed DA Dolores Carr was labor-compromised and didn’t pursue the garbage deal rigging and lying charges that George Kennedy’s prosecutors and the Grand Jury documented.
https://www.mercurynews.com/2016/11/03/former-san-jose-council-candidate-city-hall-staffer-faces-ethics-probe/