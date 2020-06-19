San Jose ‘Fair Election’ Initiative Falls Short on Signature Recount

A union-backed initiative that would have aligned San Jose’s mayoral races with the presidential election cycle has fallen 2,485 signatures short of making it on the November ballot, sources tell San Jose Inside.

The measure, dubbed the Fair Election Initiative, needed 65,573 valid signatures to qualify for the 2020 ballot. But a random sample review of signatures by the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters (ROV) deemed 1,183 of 2,826 names invalid.

Soon after the review was complete, the county’s top election official, ROV Shannon Bushey, admitted to errors that caused her to miss at least 87 valid signatures, which would have met a threshold that required the city to conduct a full count.

In April, the ROV filed a lawsuit against San Jose City Clerk Toni Taber asking for a full recount of the nearly 100,000 signatures. A month later, a judge ordered the city to conduct a full recount that was estimated to cost up to $1 million.

The proposal, which was backed by a union-coalition led by the South Bay Labor Council, also would have barred San Jose candidates from accepting donations from lobbyists, anyone who benefits from city contracts of $250,000 or more and for-profit developers.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Grace Hase is a staff writer for San Jose Inside and Metro Silicon Valley. Email tips to [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter at @grace_hase.