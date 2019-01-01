SJ Mayor Hospitalized After Being Hit by Car While Cycling

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo was struck by an SUV while riding his bike on New Year’s Day, according to a statement from City Hall. The collision took place around 12:30pm on the 600 block of Salt Lake Drive, mayoral spokesman David Low told reporters.

“The driver of the vehicle pulled over and stayed at the scene, while Mayor Liccardo was taken to the hospital to be checked out,” Low explained in an email Tuesday.

Liccardo, 48, is expected to stay for a couple more days at San Jose Regional Medical Center, where he’s being treated for “minor fractures” and other injuries that “are not considered overly serious,” Low said.

In a comment through his spokesman, Liccardo thanked first responders from Fire Station 19, the San Jose Police Department, the team of doctors who treated him and a pair of onlookers who rushed to help after the accident.

Low said the mayor is in good spirits. Liccardo quipped: “Fortunately, the doctors state that all defects to the head were pre-existing conditions.”

Throughout his tenure on the City Council, Liccardo, an avid cyclist, has tried to make the city safer for bicycles. Recent efforts include adding bright-green buffered bike lanes throughout downtown.

Shiloh Ballard, head of the Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition, said she’s “very, very glad” that Liccardo is in stable condition. She added that she looks forward to collaborating on bike-friendly policies as he continues to serve on the Valley Transportation Authority board and the Metropolitan Transportation Commission.

“He’s one of [Silicon] Valley’s best champions of bike-friendly cities ...,” she said. “We look forward to continuing to work with him to make the streets safe for all.”

