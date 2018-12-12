City of Santa Clara Prepares to Buy Out Banquet Hall Lease Through Eminent Domain

David Ebrahimi must never have heard the old saw about fighting city hall.
The 72-year-old owner of David’s Banquet Hall took Santa Clara to court after the city knocked his lease from a multi-year deal to month-to-month for his facility by the municipal golf course. When Super Bowl invaded the South Bay for the NFL’s golden anniversary back in 2015, the veteran restaurateur waged a war of words with city officials after realizing that food deliveries to his 30-year-old eatery across from Levi’s Stadium were constrained by a federally mandated 300-foot security perimeter.
And now this.
If Ebrahimi refuses a lease buyout to make way for a mixed-use, multibillion-dollar Related Companies development, Santa Clara will—for the first time in its history—summon eminent domain powers to force his hand. “It’s wrong,” Ebrahimi insists. “They’re trying to take my property from me and give it to a rich developer.”
Though governments can use eminent domain on behalf of private construction, that’s not exactly what’s happening in this case, according to the Santa Clara Weekly, which covered the story shortly after Ebrahimi got his notice of eminent domain action in the mail. Santa Clara officials say the city needs to move the banquet business to reconfigure Stars & Stripes and Centennial drives—a public project, albeit one that accommodates Related Companies’ Northside City Place development.
City officials say they’ve tried to work things out amicably with Ebrahimi, to no avail. Years of closed-door talks about relocating the banquet hall and attempts at collaboration have hit one dead end after another.
Last month, city manager Deanna Santana, citing an appraisal by Associated Right of Way Services, offered Ebrahimi $5,000 for the lease buyback. That officially kicked off the eminent domain process, which came up for debate at a public hearing on Tuesday.
“Maybe they don’t like it, but I’m their tenant,” Ebrahimi says. “And unfortunately, the city forgotten that it has a commitment to me.”
The council on Tuesday voted 5-1, with Councilwoman Karen Hardy opposed, to proceed with the eminent domain action on the restaurant lease. Ebrahimi showed up to speak against the decision, but city officials maintained that his business doesn’t fit with their blueprint for future growth in the area.
In a separate motion, it also voted to commence eminent domain proceedings on the adjacent golf course and tennis courts, which, like the restaurant, sits on city-owned land but has a lease deal that it refuses to relinquish.
Before everyone rushes to make David look like a victim, you should know that he’s on his like fifth attorney in 2 years. Maybe he’s a difficult client. Maybe he has a weak case. Or maybe he won’t produce the right financials to help make his case. Or all of the above.
The taxpayers of Santa Clara don’t owe him. He had a business arrangement for public property. It was good for him it sounds like. Not sure it was any good for the taxpayers.
> after the city knocked his lease from a multi-year deal to month-to-month for his facility by the municipal golf course.
HOW did the city “knock” his lease?
Did they do it lawfully and ethically?
Or did they just say “we’re the government and we’re bigger than you are”?
The notorious and awful Kelo decision undermined property rights by allowing the government to take private property just because they wanted more tax revenue. It was NOT taking of property for “public purpose”, just for public (i.e. “politician”) greed.
Although this case involves public property, a lease agreement certainly is in the character of “private” property, and should not be abrogated arbitrarily.
Using “eminent domain” to get out of a lease deal certainly seems like a slide down the slippery slope to hell that the Kelo decision made possible.