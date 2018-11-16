Santa Clara Police Release Footage of Man Who Went Missing From 49ers Game

Santa Clara police have released surveillance video of a 32-year-old man who went missing during the San Francisco 49ers’ Monday night game. In the 19-second clip, Ian Powers can be seen staring at his cellphone screen on his way out of Levi’s Stadium.

Police say Powers was at the game with his girlfriend, who told authorities that he left for a bathroom break during the fourth quarter and never came back. The two were reportedly visiting the Bay Area from Spokane and planned to travel to Los Angeles after visiting family in Antioch.

The last Powers’ family heard from him was around 10pm Monday, police say. Relatives called the inexplicable disappearance out of character for Powers. His car was left where he parked it by the stadium. And there were no apparent signs of foul play. He was last seen wearing a red 49ers shirt and baseball cap.

Anyone with information about where Powers may be are urged to contact the Santa Clara Police Department at 408.615.5580.