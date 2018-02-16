Santa Clara County Board of Education Appoints New Superintendent, Trustee

The Santa Clara County Board of Education on Tuesday announced the appointment of Dr. Mary Ann Dewan as superintendent and Kathleen King as its new Area 2 trustee.

Dewan joined the county Office of Education in October 2013 as chief schools officer, and was was later promoted to deputy superintendent. She has upward of 27 years of education experience, with an expertise in early learning and special education.

“Dr. Dewan has proven her ability to lead effectively both recently and during her tenure with the county office,” Board President Rosemary Kamei said in a prepared statement released earlier this week. “I am confident that under her leadership the SCCOE will accomplish the goals of the strategic plan initiative.”

The new superintendent replaces Jon Gundry, who left the county last summer with a $151,000 severance payment and a slew of harassment claims.

King, for her part, assumes the trustee seat vacated by Michael Chang, who stepped down in December to take care of his ailing mother. King, the CEO of the Healthier Kids Foundation, previously led the Santa Clara Family Health Foundation and worked spent 19 years as a tech executive at Applied Materials Inc.

“We are pleased to welcome Kathleen to the County Board of Education, and we look forward to working together,” Kamei said. “Ms. King provided thoughtful answers during the interview process and brings an impressive background of experience and service.”

It should be noted that King came under scrutiny in 2013 after a San Jose Inside investigation found that the Healthier Kids Foundation siphoned money meant for children’s health care to fund political campaigns.

King will serve on the board as a provisional appointment to finish out Chang’s term, which runs through November. Dewan, however, will start her new job immediately.