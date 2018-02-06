Photos: Activists Protest Sweep of San Jose Homeless Camp

People living in one of Silicon Valley's largest homeless settlements got cleared out Monday morning by Caltrans—the latest in a slew of sweeps that collectively displace hundreds of residents and cost the region millions of dollars each year.

Upward of 100 people were living at the encampment at I-280 and I-101 in East San Jose before state officials gave them notice to move. Activists who got wind of the eviction staged a protest early Monday morning to call attention to what they call inhumane displacement tactics.

Below are some images from the protest and sweep. All photos by Samantha Lopez.