Photos: Activists Protest Sweep of San Jose Homeless Camp

People living in one of Silicon Valley's largest homeless settlements got cleared out Monday morning by Caltrans—the latest in a slew of sweeps that collectively displace hundreds of residents and cost the region millions of dollars each year.
Upward of 100 people were living at the encampment at I-280 and I-101 in East San Jose before state officials gave them notice to move. Activists who got wind of the eviction staged a protest early Monday morning to call attention to what they call inhumane displacement tactics.
Below are some images from the protest and sweep. All photos by Samantha Lopez.
Google Sweep1
Pastor Scott Wagers of CHAM Deliverance Ministry, speaks to protesters at 7:30 Monday morning.
Google Sweep2
Caltrans crews stood around for some time before commencing with the sweep.
Google Sweep3
A homeless woman pauses to comfort her dog before packing up her things to leave.
Google Sweep4
'Googleville' was called the biggest encampment since The Jungle, which San Jose dismantled in 2014 in the dead of winter.
Google Sweep5
Upward of 100 people lived at the camp.
Google Sweep6
Residents of the camp were given a few days' notice to leave.
Google Sweep7
Protesters decried the sweep as inhumane.
Life on the streets isn’t safe or sanitary. People in need should access the 100 programs helping the homeless throughout the city of San Jose. The city of San Jose funds programs that provide food, clothes, laundry service, shelter, and housing assistance is available.
We can help the homeless by making outreach programs aware of the homeless camps so that people can get off the streets and into a support program.
The homeless and people concerned about the homeless can contact various local outreach programs assisting the homeless:
[email protected]
[email protected]
[email protected]
Outreach programs can visit people in need, but only if you let them know about the encampments. Outreach services can connect people in need with about 100 support programs in San Jose for the homeless.
