Mayor Sam Liccardo Off to a Running Start in Re-Election Bid

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo beat his own record for the opening campaign fundraising period. Though the finance reports aren’t due to the city clerk’s office until the end of the month, sources tell Fly that the first-term mayor raked in $545,000 during the three weeks leading up to midnight on New Year’s Day. Liccardo’s initial fundraising tally put him well ahead of the pack back in 2014, too, when he reported more than $513,000 in contributions during the same period. Unlike four years ago when he ran against labor-backed Dave Cortese and City Council colleague Madison Nguyen, however, Liccardo is the only serious candidate for mayor in 2018—at least so far. Far-right Republican Steve Brown, who lost the District 2 City Council race to Sergio Jimenez in 2016, reportedly entertained the idea for a minute but never acted on it. Regardless, Liccardo’s $545,000 first haul sends a clear message to prospective challengers. Whoever jumps in the race now will have some catching-up to do. “We’re very grateful for this show of support from neighbors and friends,” Liccardo’s campaign manager Pearl Sangha tells Fly. “It’s a testament to the mayor’s record of building a safer, stronger and more united San Jose.” Liccardo’s fundraising adviser, Santa Clara County Assessor Larry Stone, says he’s not surprised to hear that the incumbent garnered so much financial support right out the gate. “Things have turned around in the city since he took office,” he says, citing the city’s landmark pension settlement that helped mend Liccardo’s relationship with San Jose’s police unions. “Obviously there’s always disagreement on certain policy issues, but nothing major like the ones [Liccardo predecessor] Chuck Reed had.” Stone—who’s coming up for re-election himself—says he still anticipates at least one to a few mayoral contenders will put their name in the running. “I expect him to have competition,” he remarks. “I don’t think the mayor of the 10th-largest city in America gets a pass in the election. But the question is how formidable would the competition be?”

