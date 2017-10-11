Khanna Slams Feinstein, Urges Others to Run for Senate in 2018

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-San Francisco) on Monday announced her intention to run for a sixth term, to the dismay of progressives who have been imploring the 84-year-old to just retire already. The centrist Democrat has riled folks on the left with her derision for single-payer health care and support for an expanded surveillance state. But of all the unhappy people, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-San Jose) minced the fewest words when he heard the news, calling the senator an “establishment” candidate who will protect D.C. insiders’ “privilege.” Khanna says he has no intention of running for her seat, but he reportedly urged Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) and former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich—whose Resistance Report on Facebook is must-see social media—to challenge Feinstein in 2018. State Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León is expected to enter the race, which may have prompted Feinstein to make her announcement when she did. Another contender, who’s considered a waaaaaay long shot, is SoCal-based criminal defense attorney and author Pat Harris, who echoed Khanna’s call for Feinstein to “move on.” However, Feinstein’s U.S. Senate colleague Kamala Harris (D-Oakland), who embraces some progressive issues such as “Medicare for All,” says she supports the incumbent’s re-election bid “100 percent.” Harris wrote in an email blast: “Dianne is someone who sticks to her ideals and achieves results regardless of what makes for good politics or what her powerful opponents may say.” It should be noted that while Khanna criticizes Feinstein for opposing progressive causes, he spares House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) the same scolding. Though Pelosi has drawn the ire of progressives for saying abortion rights and universal health care should not be “a litmus test” for Democrats, Khanna still commended her for being slightly more liberal than Feinstein. Perhaps that’s because Khanna can call out Feinstein from a safe distance, but he still has to work alongside the highest-ranking Democrat in the House.

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.