Santa Clara Officials Open to Raiders Shacking Up with 49ers

The Oakland Raiders’ hoped-for move to Sin City hit a major snag this week with billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson walking away from the deal, prompting Goldman Sachs to follow suit.
The Raiders and the NFL planned to pool $500 million with $750 million from Nevada taxpayers. Without Adelson and the investment bank picking up the rest of the tab, it’s unclear how the team plans to fund its $2 billion Las Vegas dream home.
News of the deal falling apart has also reignited a conversation about luring the Raiders an hour south to a Silicon Valley stadium built for two.
The city of Santa Clara’s $1.2 billion Levi’s Stadium, home to the San Francisco 49ers, was built with an extra locker room in case another team decided to sublet the space, according to Mayor Lisa Gillmor. But it’s too soon to say whether the city will pitch Raiders owner Mark Davis on sharing digs with Jed York’s Niners.
“There has to be willingness from the Raiders and the 49ers to work together,” Gillmor said. “But the structure is there and the space is set up for two teams.”
Gillmor said she doubts that Santa Clara’s fraught relationship with the Niners would complicate plans to accommodate a new team. The 49ers recently sued the city after Gillmor and others City Council members accused the club of withholding stadium financial records.
If anything, Gillmor said, the city is better prepared to hammer out a contract that benefits both the public and the Raiders. The mayor added that it’s up to the 49ers to bring up the possibility of sharing Levi’s with Davis, who was reportedly uninterested in calling Santa Clara home a few years ago—the last time the offer was discussed.
“The ball’s in the 49ers’ court, as far as approval rights for a second team goes,” Gillmor said. “We haven’t discussed that yet, but they seem to be doing well financially right now. We’ll definitely have to revisit that contract discussion.”
Councilwoman Teresa O’Neill said Santa Clara has a stronger selling point than Vegas or San Antonio, Texas—another location considered by the Raiders—due to the Bay Area’s larger media market and high average income.
In the event that Davis hunkers down—temporarily or otherwise—at Levi’s Stadium, the venue would need a bit of a makeover.
“Right now, it’s the house the Yorks built,” O’Neill acknowledged. “Maybe part of the presentation to Davis could be showing him how quickly they could obfuscate the impact of the 49ers branding.”
S.F. 49ers communications director Bob Lange texted a brief statement to San Jose Inside regarding the prospects of the Raiders joining the Niners at Levi’s Stadium: “It's our understanding that the Raiders are focused on their own stadium project.”
Those poor neighbors! Wonder if property value dropped since the stadium was built. Any other place but here where housing is so desperately needed, it would have.
> Wonder if property value dropped since the stadium was built.
TWO NFL football teams; games every weekend from July through January. 70,000 people parking in your driveway and peeing and puking in your shrubs. Can’t go anywhere on weekends. Can’t have guests. A prisoner in your own house.
Reduced property values? You think?
What you refer to, Bubble, is quality of life, no doubt that is reduced drastically. Santa Clara politicians, former city manager especially, certainly didn’t take their constituents into consideration when the deal was made with SF. In a normal market, yes, property values would fall drastically; however, when cities are being mandated to create housing, who really knows. Maybe you have compared housing values. I just posed a question. Personally, I would never attend one of these fiascos. San Jose/Santa Clara area has always been looked down on by San Francisco. With this deal SF must be laughing all the way to the bank. In the meantime, residents suffer.
Now why didn’t I think of that, I did!
Time to buy out the neighborhood this is now an industrial area and the people in San Jose need jobs they can commute to.
The other alternative is high density low income housing with huge parking garages that will offset the cost of money losing public housing, there goes the neighborhood again!
Residents can make cash on the side by breaking into your car or guarding it for a fee. Great tailgate parties no rain!
There I have solved another problem!
Aren’t you clever.
Going to be something when Coleman Ave. adds Bart and whatever level of density.
I wonder how that would work?Will they have to sbl member cost with the 49er fans.
I meant,will they have to share the sbl member cost with a 49ers fan?
Only if they change their name to the San Jose Raiders. The 49ers should not have permitted to move to Santa Clara without changing their name as well. No other NFL team plays as far away from the namesake city as the 49ers. Although the Giants and Jets play in East Rutherford, NJ, their stadium is approximately 15 miles from New York City, not 50.
The Raiders and the 49ers are basically the ultimate NFL whores. They could care less where they “play” and who pays for their service. They have no problem moving to a new neighborhood if the money is better. It’s time to put childish things behind and move on.