Open Letter: What Happened to Your Apology? What Happened to Your Anti-PAC Pledge?

Dear Ann Ravel,

I read the San Jose Inside article last week about the money you’ve taken from the anti- Persky Recall campaign and I was shocked.

You spent the entire Senate District 15 primary campaign attacking my fundraising, and it turns out that you’ve taken thousands from folks who opposed the recall.

I was even more shocked to hear that you would keep that money and not, instead, donate it to help victims of sexual assault.

It has become clear that you are not who you’ve claimed to be. You claim to stand for women’s rights and the women of our county, yet you chose not to disavow some of your supporters who’ve argued that Chanel Miller, a woman of color was “not attacked,” by Brock Turner. This is unacceptable and flies in the face of every woman in our county.

This, unfortunately, seems to be a trend.

During the primary campaign you attacked me for supposedly taking “dark money” and PAC contributions, all the while claiming that you’ve taken a pledge not to do so.

Seeing the news about the anti-recall money caused me to look at your filings. You’ve taken tens of thousands of dollars in PAC money. What happened to your pledge?

And now you are the beneficiary of a massive independent expenditure funded by Uber and Lyft? Seriously? They are grotesquely trying to buy this election and you’ve said nothing. I thought you were about transparency and clean money in politics?

Senate District 15 leaders deserve to know where you truly stand. We need principled leadership, not mere lip service. You’ve repeatedly said one thing but done another.

You apologized about your roll in the anti-recall effort, but then took their money to fund your senate campaign. You claimed to take a pledge against PAC money, but you’ve taken tens of thousands and counting.

You purport to be about rooting out super PACS and dark money in politics, but you are the active beneficiary of huge dark money PAC funded by tech billionaires.

Please, Ann—reconsider your stance on the anti-recall money. Make good on your anti-PAC pledge, and repudiate the massive billionaire PAC funding your campaign.

Or, admit that you are all about politics as usual. You cannot have it both ways.

Sincerely,

NORA CAMPOS

Former Assemblywoman, 27th District

San Jose, CA