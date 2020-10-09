Open Letter: What Happened to Your Apology? What Happened to Your Anti-PAC Pledge?

Dear Ann Ravel,
I read the San Jose Inside article last week about the money you’ve taken from the anti- Persky Recall campaign and I was shocked.
You spent the entire Senate District 15 primary campaign attacking my fundraising, and it turns out that you’ve taken thousands from folks who opposed the recall.
I was even more shocked to hear that you would keep that money and not, instead, donate it to help victims of sexual assault.
It has become clear that you are not who you’ve claimed to be. You claim to stand for women’s rights and the women of our county, yet you chose not to disavow some of your supporters who’ve argued that Chanel Miller, a woman of color was “not attacked,” by Brock Turner. This is unacceptable and flies in the face of every woman in our county.
This, unfortunately, seems to be a trend.
During the primary campaign you attacked me for supposedly taking “dark money” and PAC contributions, all the while claiming that you’ve taken a pledge not to do so.
Seeing the news about the anti-recall money caused me to look at your filings. You’ve taken tens of thousands of dollars in PAC money. What happened to your pledge?
And now you are the beneficiary of a massive independent expenditure funded by Uber and Lyft? Seriously? They are grotesquely trying to buy this election and you’ve said nothing. I thought you were about transparency and clean money in politics?
Senate District 15 leaders deserve to know where you truly stand. We need principled leadership, not mere lip service. You’ve repeatedly said one thing but done another.
You apologized about your roll in the anti-recall effort, but then took their money to fund your senate campaign. You claimed to take a pledge against PAC money, but you’ve taken tens of thousands and counting.
You purport to be about rooting out super PACS and dark money in politics, but you are the active beneficiary of huge dark money PAC funded by tech billionaires.
Please, Ann—reconsider your stance on the anti-recall money. Make good on your anti-PAC pledge, and repudiate the massive billionaire PAC funding your campaign.
Or, admit that you are all about politics as usual. You cannot have it both ways.
Sincerely,
NORA CAMPOS
Former Assemblywoman, 27th District
San Jose, CA
If I was Ann:
I’d snarkily answer “I take the 5th” then have my husband go scream at Nora’s husband while in line at Starbucks.
One of the problems of been a tiny little inconsequential pissant, such as I am, is that you always miss out on all the juicy insider personal grudges, viciousness, and eye-gouging.
Would a public spirited observer care to fill us in on the backstory or back stories as the case may be?
Please don’t leave anything out, and extra embellishment and drama would entitle the correspondent to additional popular gratitude.
Dish, please.
Ann Ravel went after Lisa Gillmor but refused to disclose who her client was.
“You claim to stand for women’s rights and the women of our county, yet you chose not to disavow some of your supporters who’ve argued that Chanel Miller, a woman of color was “not attacked,” by Brock Turner.” — Nora Campos
When I came across this line it gave me pause, during which I foolishly thought I could correctly guess, out of the large herd of local candidates, the identity of the stupid woman responsible. And though a stupid line it certainly is, there is within it a symmetry that is commendable for the way it weaves together so many different threads of estrogen-laden idiocy. To wit:
— No one person or group can “stand” for the rights, opinions, or interests of “the women of our county,” and any claims to do so insults the hundreds of thousands of independent-thinking women who have a different take on the issue at hand. This truism is well-known and respected by intelligent people, ignored by those too dumb to get it, and relied upon by those leaders who owe their success to the ignorance of their followers.
— Candidates for office rely on support from financial contributors, volunteers, and voters; candidates who allow outsiders, especially those with their own agendas, to prune their list of supporters lack the autonomy required to govern responsibly.
— Playing “Mean Girls” is best left to high schoolers. Attempting to blackmail a candidate into renouncing supporters due to the unrelated, legitimate actions (or opinions) of those supporters is no more sophisticated or fair-minded than a clique of young bitches threatening to banish a classmate unless she abandons her unpopular friends.
— “Chanel Miller, a woman of color.” That’s not what she was on the night of her encounter with young Mr. Turner, and her color had nothing to do with the case. If memory serves me, a more apt description of Ms. Miller would include the words drunk, disgrace, and self-destructive. Had “woman of color” accurately described her that night she would have been able to remember meeting Mr. Turner, accompanying him outside into the darkness, and what it was that actually happened to her. Due to her irresponsible behavior the only evidence that an attack might have occurred was, as they say, in the eye of the beholder (who stumbled upon the pair).
Is this a great country or what, Nora? Is there anywhere else on the planet where ten-cent brains have taken so many so far in politics?