Woman Arrested After Car Chase From Saratoga to Fremont

Deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a woman following a vehicle pursuit from Saratoga to Fremont.

Kimberly Matthai, 39, was arrested on suspicion of several crimes including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony evading and resisting arrest, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.

At 7:53am Thursday, deputies responded to a home on Monte Vista Drive in Saratoga on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway.

The caller reported a woman, later identified as Matthai, was wandering around the backyard of the property.

Responding deputies located Matthai and tried to speak with her, but she ran away.

Deputies said she got into her vehicle and rammed a patrol car.

She then led deputies on a pursuit from Saratoga to Fremont.

Deputies were able to use spike strips to immobilize Matthai’s vehicle, and after driving on her car’s rims, Matthai eventually stopped

her vehicle on the Mission Boulevard off-ramp in Fremont, deputies said.

Matthai was taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.