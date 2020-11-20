Woman Arrested After Car Chase From Saratoga to Fremont

Deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a woman following a vehicle pursuit from Saratoga to Fremont.
Kimberly Matthai, 39, was arrested on suspicion of several crimes including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, felony evading and resisting arrest, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
At 7:53am Thursday, deputies responded to a home on Monte Vista Drive in Saratoga on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway.
The caller reported a woman, later identified as Matthai, was wandering around the backyard of the property.
Responding deputies located Matthai and tried to speak with her, but she ran away.
Deputies said she got into her vehicle and rammed a patrol car.
She then led deputies on a pursuit from Saratoga to Fremont.
Deputies were able to use spike strips to immobilize Matthai’s vehicle, and after driving on her car’s rims, Matthai eventually stopped
her vehicle on the Mission Boulevard off-ramp in Fremont, deputies said.
Matthai was taken into custody without further incident, according to the sheriff’s office.
Very lucky woman. Had she been in my backyard she would’ve had a boot up her ass or worse. It’s called trespassing and I would suspect intent to commit burglary. I’m just pleased to see that the deputies actually decided to chase her this time instead of “breaking off of the police pursuit to ensure public safety“.
We need to stop this insane policy of stopping pursuits. People don’t run from the police because they are Sunday school teachers out for a morning drive.
Everyone of these people running from the police have something that they are trying to conceal. They are either felons in possession, or aactively running from a crime scene.
Keep up the great work Deputies and stay safe.
As far as I know, SJPD has a “non-pursuit” policy.
Candidates to replace the current Police Chief need to be questioned on whether they would change this policy.