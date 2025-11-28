Funds from 2021 Law Provide $20M to VTA for Hybrid Buses

The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will receive $20 million in federal funding for hybrid diesel-electric low-emission buses as it builds its fleet to help counter harmful environmental impacts.

VTA is one of 24 agencies across California to receive funding made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed in 2021.

“Replacing outdated buses with low-emission hybrids isn’t optional—it’s essential,” said Carolyn Gonot, General Manager/CEO of the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. “Government funding is critical to reducing harmful emissions, safeguarding public health, and ensuring our transit systems remain resilient for the future.”

The federal Low-No Program helps transit agencies buy or lease U.S.-made low- or zero-emission buses and make critical facility, station, and charging upgrades to facilitate this transition.

Transit agencies throughout California are tasked with converting to zero-emission fleets by the year 2040.

The funding is part of a nationwide federal investment of $2 billion that will go to 165 transit projects in 45 states and Washington, D.C.