Via Cupertino Shuttle Service to Expand into Santa Clara

The city of Cupertino is expanding its on-demand shuttle service, Via-Cupertino, into Santa Clara with a fleet of zero-emission buses, thanks to an $8.5 million grant award from the state.

Announced earlier this month, the grant comes from the California State Transportation Agency's Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, which funds projects that both expand public transportation services and minimize emissions.

The grant fund will help improve public transportation connections to job centers, hospitals and other essential destinations from Caltrain, Amtrak and VTA stations. The project also aims to improve access to public transportation for seniors and those in high poverty neighborhoods.

“This is just a wonderful partnership with the City of Cupertino to bring more transit options to those in our community who need it most,” said Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor. “As our city transit becomes more interconnected to the region, it's important we're reaching the underserved first, and also looking to the future with more energy efficient, environmentally friendly public transit.”