Valley Water Declares Emergency as Region Braces for El Niño Storms

Valley Water has declared an El Niño emergency, following last month’s statewide emergency proclamation, to accelerate storm readiness for the anticipated severe winter weather across Santa Clara County and coastal California.

The declaration enables Valley Water to take immediate actions to prepare for, prevent, or mitigate threats associated with the developing El Niño weather to the regional water supply and property owned or maintained by Valley Water.

The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administratin’s Winter Outlook released last week predicted that the arrival of a powerful El Niño – the above normal temperatures of the Pacific Oean – in December and continuing through next February will likely result in warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern U.S., and wetter-than-average conditions across the southern U.S., from California to Florida, and along the Eastern Seaboard.

Valley Water (officially the Santa Clara Valley Water District) is a special-purpose government agency that manages an integrated water resources system for all of Santa Clara County, California, serving nearly 2 million residents across 15 cities.

This emergency authority allows Valley Water to rapidly buy essential equipment, services, and materials needed to safeguard life, property, and critical public services. Immediate actions may include staging flood fight supplies and securing specialized services required to prepare for severe weather impacts on our infrastructure.

The Valley Water Board of Directors will review and reaffirm the emergency at each regularly scheduled meeting, as conditions warrant.

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a statewide emergency on Sept. 21, after forecasts from NOAA showed a strengthening El Niño weather pattern with the probability of above-average rainfall in Northern California.

These conditions significantly increase the probability of severe storms, atmospheric rivers, flooding and coastal flooding, erosion, mudslides and debris flows, power outages, transportation disruptions, and widespread damage to public and private infrastructure.

Valley Water warned residents to prepare now by reviewing flood safety plans, staying informed through weather updates, and using available local resources such as free sandbag distribution stations and emergency alerts. Visit the valley water website for flood preparedness tools and resources.

The governor’s office warned that this winter could be dangerous because El Niño is strengthening, “with a greater than 90% chance of a very strong event this fall and winter and a 75% chance it could reach historic strength.”

“The Pacific is unusually warm, and that warmth can shift storm tracks and load the atmosphere with more energy over the months ahead.” the state warned.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.