Stanford Graduate Student Teachers, Researchers Form Labor Union

Stanford University graduate students who teach or conduct research are now represented by a union, according to the Stanford Graduate Workers Union.

Ninety-four percent of Stanford graduate student workers voted to form the union, according to union organizers who cited results released last week by the National Labor Relations Board.

“The overwhelming margin of victory in this historic election shows that we have widespread support for our platform of better wages that keep up with the cost of living, and increased protections for graduate workers,” said Chris Gustin, a fourth-year doctoral student in the applied physics department.

“We are excited to begin working toward negotiating a first contract with Stanford that can win us these goals,” Gustin added.

Stanford joins other prestigious universities such as Johns Hopkins University, Dartmouth, and the University of Chicago where graduate student workers have formed unions.

Stanford's graduate workers aim to bargain for stipends that keep up with the cost of living, prevent supervisor abuse, and among other things, address the high cost of child care and health care for dependents.