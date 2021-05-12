SCU President Resigns After Investigation into Inappropriate Behavior and Comments

Santa Clara University President Kevin O’Brien has resigned from his role, two months after an investigation into “inappropriate behaviors” connected to alcohol use first placed him on leave.
In a letter addressed to SCU students, faculty and staff Wednesday morning, O’Brien said his decision to resign follows the March investigation by the USA West Province of the Jesuit Provincial Office. The investigation was sparked by concerns from Jesuit Provincial Scott Santarosa about behaviors observed in “certain social settings with adults that did not meet the highest standards of decorum expected of [O’Brien] as a Jesuit" over the past year.
In the end, the investigation found O’Brien "engaged in behaviors, consisting primarily of conversations, during a series of informal dinners with Jesuit graduate students that were inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries." Alcohol was involved, but "no inappropriate behavior was found in any settings outside of these dinners," according to a letter this week from John M. Sobrato, Santa Clara University’s Board of Trustees chair.
The 54-year-old career priest, theologian and renowned author’s departure comes only two years into the job, and five months after he presided over the Mass President Joe Biden attended in Washington D.C. ahead of his inauguration.
O’Brien said he entered an outpatient or nonresidential treatment program in April, which is expected to take four to six months. The program will address personal issues, including alcohol use and stress management, according to the letter.
“After much prayer and thought and out of deep love for Santa Clara, I have concluded that the best service I can offer to our beloved university is to step aside now,” O’Brien wrote. “As I engage this personal work, I cannot leave the university waiting, amid all the challenges we face in a very competitive landscape and given the opportunities we need to seize as we pivot to a post-pandemic context.”
Now the search for O’Brien’s replacement is on.
“The Board of Trustees takes this situation very seriously and fully supports those who came forward to provide their accounts,” Sobrato said in his letter. “The Board of Trustees will immediately establish a process to conduct a search for the University’s next President.”
In the meantime, former SCU Provost and now-Acting President Lisa Kloppenberg will continue to lead the school and its education, working with the university’s cabinet, deans and other leaders.
Alluding to the actions that led him to his outpatient treatment, he praised the importance of having friends that openly raise concerns. He left Santa Clara University students with a message: “Everyone needs help at times, and it is OK to ask for help when you need it, and to allow others to care for you.”
According to a press release announcing his appointment in 2019, O’Brien joined the Society of Jesus in 1996 and was ordained to the priesthood in 2006. He earned a master’s degree in philosophy from Fordham University and a Master of Divinity and a Licentiate in Sacred Theology from the Weston Jesuit School of Theology, now part of Boston College.
SCU consistently uses the terms “Adult settings” and “Adult conversations”.
It’s an effing University. Every faculty and staff member are adults. 99.9% of the student population are adults too. So, any settings or conversations Dear Leader would have ought to be just that. They keep throwing that term ‘adult’ into everything. Odd.
He was also sequestered, until recently, in a University owned safe house in the Los Gatos Hills. That house has been used in the past to hide Jesuits who need to be hidden from the public(why would you want to hide priests?)
It’s so nice that alcoholism is a convenient ‘disease’ that can be blamed for any number of actions perpetuated by a poor victim who suffers from this cursed affliction. It’s rather strange for someone who has a special ‘victim’ status to resign, under an enormous cloud, for such a simple thing that is not his fault.
This is far worse than a Jesuit with a drinking problem. The university has been paying people to leave since the the Professor Morgan ‘Racism’ allegations.
By the way, a half dozen members of the security department are still on leave pending this incident. Fr. O’Brien will now be unavailable(because of his treatment status) to answer questions about his actions during the entire incident. The most curious question is why he has not seen video footage that contradicts most of Dr. Morgan’s allegations. Another curious fact is that the complaint against the Security Department was not initiated by Dr. Morgan, but by our now(unavailable) leader. Convenient?
There actually is, another racism incident involving the University being investigated as we speak. Yet, it has not made the news, even though it seems extremely valid from people I have talked to.
There also is the case of The Board of Trustees claiming poverty and cutting the University’s retirement contribution in half. Well, then some insider released some financial documents that refuted this position and now employees are irate that they were lied to and stolen(?) from.
So, Fr. O’Brien was sitting on a powder keg. What we are seeing is not the detonation. What we are seeing is the Trustees trying to stamp out the fuse.
Thank god our fearless reporters have dug down deep to bring you what is really going on.
Oh, wait. I think that was me?
Throw me a bone here SJI: Maybe you could reward me with the identity of the dead guy in the Prius involved with the Redwood Estates murder of Bob Harden.
I feel bad, because Alcohol is not a good excuse for this.
The real issue is that this person may have done things like this in the past, but NEVER disclosed.
The irony that he is a “man of god” just gets me too.
GOD is nothing but a delusion, and it does not enforce its commandments.
TIME TO CLEAN UP RELIGION. And stop giving it any special position in any community.
Mr. Ashbless, we meet again! Your questions are completely with merit and will be ignored by the administration trying desperately to cover up for the mess that Kevin has created. Kevin has single handily ruined numerous peoples lives, including several people of color that he professes to support so diligently. His henchmen are now trying to throw money and “investigators” at the situation that would uncover the uncomfortable truth that his campus safety staff were always polite and courteous, they were on campus throughout the conversation and they were following appropriate protocols when the faculty decided they did not like the staff following those protocols. A 9 month, multi million dollar “investigation”, led by heavyweight ex-DOJ prosecutors leveled at the very kind night shift folks (3 people of color to be exact), who are trying to make a few bucks an hour, serve the SCU community and feed their families and were caught in a national narrative they had no part in creating.
After August 22nd, Kevin scheduled the bus that tarnished these staff members reputations, pushed them under the bus and drove the bus over them a few times to ensure good coverage of tires over the reputations of those kind staff members using the University communication department as an accomplice. If there is something wrong with the protocols that were followed by low level campus safety staff, why has no one changed the protocols? If there is not something wrong with the protocols, why are the low level staff still going through a kangaroo court and possibly going to lose their jobs because of the lies that Kevin allowed to be told from the University website and by his faculty? Did administration know what protocols were being followed? How can a University built on “anti-racism” have a white faculty member call two campus safety staff members of color, racist and still be part of the woke narrative? Just because those staff happen to work for Campus Safety makes it ok? Why was a high level staff allowed to throw F-bombs at a low level Asian staff member who was doing his job as he was trained? Because the high level staff was in a more privileged position and part of the communications team? Why are faculty allowed to tarnish anyone they chose on their faculty reply all targeting e-mail machine with impunity? Why was Kevin’s suspension handled with dignity and compassion and the campus safety staff suspension was treated with such derision and collective guilt by an entire campus? I wonder why the assumed guilt narrative was shed when it came to the President?
I wish nothing but success to all the faculty members and ex-Presidents that are out selling their books on the SCU website, building a national following, or headed for a much needed break. Freedom of speech, making money, gaining followers and the holy rehab are all noble pursuits, just not when you are doing it on the backs of those at the bottom rung of the University ladder.
“He that is without sin among you let him cast the first stone.” Jesus Christ
Joe Smith,
The Bible is just a story book, like the Harry Potter Series.
Jesus Christ is just a character, he never existed and thus is irrelevant.
Given that most religious groups only have “mercy” for he ones they choose to give it, like the Spanish Inquisition, I just don’t see the point in any books or ideas regarding religion really make any difference.
Time to stop believing in fairy tales and start working on making Planet Earth the best place we can, it is the only place we have anyway.