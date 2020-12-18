SCC Exec: ‘Vigorous’ Statewide Quarantine Would Better Serve People Than Mere Warnings

Intensive care beds are filling up. Bodies are being counted by the hour.
While the vaccine brought a glimmer of hope to a dark season, California’s coronavirus surge continues its record-shattering onslaught, with 45,053 new cases and 269 deaths statewide and 1,490 cases and 17 deaths in Santa Clara County.
Experts predicted this months ago.
But Gov. Gavin Newsom, who won praise for getting ahead of the pandemic this past spring, squandered those gains by Thanksgiving by loosening restrictions on sports, dining and gatherings. Amid national debate over saving lives or the economy—which a robust, equitable federal bailout would have rendered a false choice—the governor resisted stronger action until cases began skyrocketing this fall.
And now, this.
Newsom announced earlier this week that he’s activating a statewide “mass fatality” response. With California on track to expend ICU capacity by Christmas, he said that means ordering an extra 5,000 body bags and converting 60 refrigerated 53-foot-long storage units as overflow morgues.
That declaration didn’t sit well with some of the folks in charge of Santa Clara County, whose pandemic response under Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody has made it a national model and whose leaders took a relatively cautious approach to reopening after the spring-through-summer Covid-19 spike.
“First of all,” county Executive Jeff Smith says, “they’re obviously trying to scare people, and I’m not sure that’s necessarily the best approach.”
Yes, the state needs to brace for a wave of excess fatalities, he concedes, but Newsom could also do more to curb the trend.
“I would prefer to see a more vigorous, more thoughtful statewide reduction in activity,” Smith says. “I don’t want to call it a shutdown, because I don’t think we need to shut everything down, but we do need something more consistent.”
Instead of a statewide quarantine, California enacted a county-by-county plan in which jurisdictions can allow certain activities depending on coronavirus test positivity and case rate. The patchwork system and the absence of meaningful enforcement led to some counties putting others at risk, Smith says.
Meanwhile, aside from verbally imploring the public to stay put, Newsom has done nothing to actually limit movement on highways and through ports and airports.
“Travel is a big deal,” Smith says. “It’s really difficult to close ports or prevent people from crossing state boundaries, but you can put in place significant restrictions related to quarantine and testing, which would really slow the spread.”
That’s how Hawaii has managed keep its case rate well below the national average. Though the archipelago enjoys a geographical advantage over most of the country, its requirement of a negative Covid-19 test for entry could be adopted in other states.
“The reason we’re here right now,” Smith says, “is because we reopened too fast in late spring and early summer, and now we’re playing catch-up, which is very hard to do.”
So, what would be more effective than Newsom’s sobering news of additional body bags and filled-to-the-brink morgues? For Smith, at least, the answer is a “vigorous” statewide quarantine that lasts for about six weeks.
“That would allow for a major reduction in the viral load in the community,” he says. “Then you could get back to a much lower volume and make this easier to manage.”
Mr. Smith, that makes two of us, I am really unimpressed.
> For Smith, at least, the answer is a “vigorous” statewide quarantine that lasts for about six weeks.
I don’t think Jeff Smith knows how viruses work.
Viruses spread. They spread as long as there is an infectible population. A population is infectible until it reaches “herd immunity”.
Successive lockdowns just creates a succession of infection waves.
Jeff Smith’s six week quarantine will NOT wipe out the virus; it will just cause a temporary dip in the rate of spread. When the quarantine ends, the virus will bounce right back.
Government officials and health bureaucrats should stop jiving us.
Just bite the bullet, quarantine the people most at risk, and let nature take it’s course. It’s not wise to fool Mother Nature.
Shut The Front Door Mr. Smith
Jeff Smith should have been fired months ago.
Masks and lockdowns are utterly ineffective in slowing the virus, which, like much of nature, operates in defiance of human arrogance. The science has shown this, but anyone who speaks the truth is shouted down as a heretic by the mavens of mass hysteria.
Meanwhile, the medieval-style lockdowns have caused misery and despair everywhere they have been imposed. They are crimes against humanity. A reckoning is coming, and the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors will have much to answer for in having destroyed lives and livelihoods by allowing the lockdowns to persist here. So, too, will the craven members of the San Jose City Council and our hypocritical mayor, each of whom have been cheerleading the human rights violations, while never missing a paycheck. If history is a guide, and it definitely is, either the courts will intervene soon, or there will inevitably be violent insurrections. People who have nothing left to lose can be exceedingly dangerous.
A couple of observations:
Since this started back in March(actually earlier), the Golden State has increased the number of ICU beds by 7%
You are expecting the mother of all pandemics and the fifth largest economy in the world springs for an extra seven beds. Wow.
To remain profitable, hospitals have to have ICU wards occupied at over 75% capacity. We keep being reminded it will be total catastrophe if we go over 85%.
This seems like a pretty thin margin to play around with. We aren’t being told of this baseline number. Why?
Also, maybe SJI could school the greater unwashed on Cycle Threshhold and how it can muddy the waters and declare people being positive and potentially infectious based upon how they perform the test.
It almost seems like you can fabricate positive cases by increasing how many times you cycle the tests.
A bit dishonest, you say?
Why didn’t the health officials like Dr. Cody (aka Dr. KFC) develop more ICU capacity— they had nine months. And while the Trump administration was talking about having a vaccine before the end of the year, all the Dem “experts” said it couldn’t be done. So what did they think was going to happen? Everyone knew that there were going to be waves of outbreaks.