SC Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Center Rated Among Top 10 in U.S.

The Rehabilitation Center at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center has been named by U.S. News & World Report a “2026-2027 Top 10 Best Hospital.”

The eighth=place ranking by the national publication marks three consecutive years the Rehabilitation Center has ranked among the Top 10 in the country and positions it as the top rehabilitation hospital facility in California and on the West Coast.

The medical center’s rehabilitation facilities also were rated as “high performing” for rehability care of colon cancer, heart failure, pneumonia, and strokes, as well as maternity care and pacemaker implantation.

“Having the Rehabilitation Center ranked in the Top 10 nationally, along with so many service lines designated as high performing, demonstrates the quality of care that can be available at a public hospital,” said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Otto Lee, who is also chair of the Health and Hospital Committee. “This level of care is available to everyone in our community, regardless of their financial or insurance status.”

U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,500 hospitals across 14 adult specialties and 23 procedures and conditions; only 16% of evaluated hospitals earned a Best Hospitals designation.

To determine the Best Hospitals, U.S. News analyzed each hospital’s performance based on objective measures such as risk-adjusted mortality rates, preventable complications, and level of nursing care. The Best Hospitals Specialty rankings methodology and Procedures & Conditions ratings methodology measure patient outcomes using data from over 800 million records of patient care.

"Our nationally recognized Rehabilitation Center is just one example of the exceptional, high‑quality care provided by our County’s public hospital and healthcare system, thanks to the dedication of our incredible doctors, nurses, and staff who help make Santa Clara Valley Healthcare a trusted place to turn when you need care,” said Santa Clara County Executive James R. Williams. “Our Rehabilitation Center, along with our trauma and burn centers, are critical facilities that serve not only our Santa Clara County community but our entire region and state. In the midst of unprecedented cuts to Medi‑Cal and funding for public hospitals, protecting these essential healthcare resources has never been more important.”

The Rehabilitation Center provides a variety of specialized rehabilitation services for adults and children in the areas of brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke and other conditions, with the aim of optimizing functional outcomes and independence. “The staff accepts the most difficult and challenging cases imaginable and always ensures each patient receives the best opportunity to successfully transition home and return to their community, “ the medical center said in a press release. The Rehabilitation Center serves patients throughout Northern California and accepts referrals from the western region.

“This recognition is the result of the consistent dedication and collaborative care of our interdisciplinary rehabilitation teams, caring for each patient as if they were their own family member,” said Dr. James Crew, Chair of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. “Our outcomes reflect the success of our teams in optimizing health and independence as well as re-integration into the community.”

The County of Santa Clara owns and operates Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, California's second-largest County-owned health and hospital system, which is comprises four acute care hospitals – O’Connor Hospital, Regional Medical Center, St. Louise Regional Hospital, and SCVMC – along with a network of primary and specialty clinics. SCVH also oversees Custody Health Services for the County.

The Rehabilitation Center is a 64-bed, full-service physical rehabilitation facility licensed by the State of California and located on the medical center campus. The center has been treating individuals with brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke and other disabling neurological conditions since 1970. The experience gained over those five decades and the exceptional skills of a dedicated team of rehabilitation specialists have brought advanced treatment, leading-edge research and technology, superior patient outcomes, and renewed hope to more than 20,000 people.

“Being recognized by U.S. News and World Report for so many of our departments is an incredible honor and highlights the wonderful work done at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center every day. This includes doctors, nurses, therapists, psychologists, social workers, case managers and so many more compassionate employees,” said Santa Clara Valley Healthcare Chief Executive Officer Paul E. Lorenz.