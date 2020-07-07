Santa Clara County is Back in Business

Businesses in Santa Clara County that want to reopen for customers and employees, with restrictions, after July 13 have less than a week to file new paperwork with local public health officials.

The California Department of Public Health, reversing a July 4 decision, this morning approved the county’s new plan for further reopening of offices and businesses. The state also clarified rules that will allow outdoor dining to continue in the county.

In announcing the decision at an 11:30am press conference, Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody repeatedly emphasized the importance of strict social distancing controls: “Every single person taking every single opportunity to prevent the spread of COVID 19, every single day, with every single interaction -- that is the only way we are going to get through this.”

To reopen, all businesses, including those currently opened, must submit new, updated plans for social distancing protocols by Monday, July 13 at www.covid19prepared.org, county officials said.

Cody said the county submitted new information to the state last night, July 6. after her proposed order had been rejected for lack of specifics. She didn’t say how the county may have revised her order to meet state concerns. “We met their metrics and their concerns,” she said.

The county said in a statement that it will be posting sector-specific directives related to the new order “over the coming days.”

The appearance of Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez at today’s press conference and her specific thanks to Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested that no small amount of political pressure was involved in the quick resolution of what had become a politically embarrassing point of conflict between Sacramento and the state’s sixth-largest county.

Santa Clara County had been allowing outdoor dining, with social distancing, but that policy suddenly was jeopardized by raids on Morgan Hill restaurants July 3 by state Alcoholic Beverage Control officers. Outdoor dining will be allowed beginning next week if restaurants submit social distancing plans under the new order by July 13.

The state approval of its “variance attestation” added Santa Clara County to a list of nearly all California counties that are implementing approved plans for an “Expanded Stage Two” reopening of more businesses, offices and public spaces, despite record increases in number of cases and hospitalizations and a growing death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic. Only Alameda and one other county have not had supplemental reopening plans approved by the state.

The state on Sunday removed Santa Clara County from its “watch list” of 23 counties where special “strike teams” will be randomly enforcing sociai distancing and other public health rules related to COVID-19.

The new order, first announced July 2, in Santa Clara County gives the county new flexibility in applying “risk-reduction thinking” that emphasizes rigorous social distancing protocols while allowing a wider range of businesses to reopen and larger gatherings.

“We could not have not done this without a variance,” said Cody.

The COVID-19 numbers in Santa Clara County, as well as California and across the U.S., are worse than ever. Cody said there were 450 cases reported in two days on the holiday weekend.

“If we don’t change our behavior, our cases will continue to accelerate and we will be in big trouble.

The county plan will allow outdoor gatherings up to 60 people and indoor gatherings up to 20 people. It also allows businesses and offices to reopen, as long as they provide at least 250 square feet of space for each employee, roughly a 15x16-foot area and at least 150 square feet of space for each customer, roughly a 12-foot diameter circle, with strict rules that masks be worn at all times.

More information about the new county order is available at www.sccgov.org/cv19.

Here is what is now allowed.

Early Stage 2: California is now open with modifications.

Curb-side retail

Manufacturers

Logistics

Childcare for those outside of the essential workforce

Office-based businesses (telework remains strongly encouraged)

Select services: car washes, pet grooming and landscape gardening

Outdoor museums, open gallery spaces and other public spaces with modifications

