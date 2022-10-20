Santa Clara County Beats Water Conservation Goals Second Month in a Row

For the second month in a row, Santa Clara County exceeded conservation goals set by the Santa Clara Valley Water District and by Gov. Gavin Newsom, reducing water use by 16% compared to 2019. The recommended target was 15%.

“It’s encouraging to see local residents and businesses taking action during this severe drought emergency,” said John L. Varela, Valley Water Chair Pro Tem. “We must all work together and continue to make a difference in our communities by saving water.”

“Santa Clara County residents are doing their part to conserve,” he said.

In a press release, Varela also reported that Valley Water’s Landscape Rebate Program applications are up over 250% since 2020.

To help encourage lower water use, Valley Water is enforcing restrictions on outdoor water runoff, midday watering, watering after rainfall and a limit of two days a week of watering for “non-functional turf.”

In addition to residential watering restrictions, Valley Water is enforcing the State of California’s ban on watering commercial, industrial and institutional non-functional turf. Since the residents and commercial restrictions were put into effect, Valley Water has received over 1,500 total water waste reports.

Valley Water continues to encourage residents, businesses, farms, and others to follow watering restrictions and take actions to increase water savings.

Visit watersavings.org for conservation information.