San Jose: Shooting Off McKee Marks 38th Homicide of 2020

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting on the 2000 block of McKee Road as a homicide, the San Jose Police Department announced today.

Officers responded to the scene around 2:35am Tuesday, according to a press release sent by SJPD spokesman Officer Steve Aponte.

When they arrived they found a Black man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man, whose name is being withheld until authorities notify his relatives, died at a hospital a short time later. Police have yet to track down any suspects and yet to determine what motivated the attack.

The killing marks the 38th homicide in San Jose so far this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Sgt. Isidro Bagon or Detective Jennifer Del Real Sanchez of the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide unit at 408.277.5283. Those who want to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 408.947.7867.