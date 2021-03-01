San Jose Police Arrest Four People, Impounded Five Cars During Sideshow Enforcement

San Jose police arrested four people, impounded five cars and issued more than 40 citations related to sideshow activities over the weekend.

Officers responding to several sideshow reports on Saturday night say they arrested three arrests people suspected of illegally possessing guns. The firearms were confiscated, according to the San Jose Police Department.

Another arrest was made for multiple counts of reckless driving, police added.

2/2 In addition, 5 30-day impounds, 1 arrest for reckless driving, and over 40 citations, many for municipal code spectator violations. These events are illegal and we will continue the enforcement.#itsnotworthit pic.twitter.com/xGPPlI4gsA — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 28, 2021

Many of the citations were given under a city spectator ordinance.

The impounded cars will be held for 30 days.

“As long as this activity continues, we will keep up the enforcement with available resources,” police said in a media statement.