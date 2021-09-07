San Jose Opens New Parking Site Today for Homeless Residents Living in RVs

The City of San Jose today opened a new parking site for homeless residents living in recreational vehicles.

According to a memo by City Manager Rosalynn Hughey, the idea for the site was created when a private property owner contacted the city about a community of unsheltered residents living on their property along Component Drive in North San Jose.

The new parking site at 71 Vista Montana offers safe parking, security, sanitation and other services to up to 20 people living in RVs.

HomeFirst, a Santa Clara County-based nonprofit providing services and shelter for homeless individuals, is providing temporary shelter services and case management for the individuals being relocated. It is also helping individuals with working RVs or passenger vehicles relocate to the new site.

The city plans to keep the site open for nine months. The plan will cost an estimated $400,000 to $500,000. Funding for the site will be provided through the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.

After nine months, the city said it hopes to transition toward longer-term and larger-scale parking sites.