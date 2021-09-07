San Jose Opens New Parking Site Today for Homeless Residents Living in RVs

The City of San Jose today opened a new parking site for homeless residents living in recreational vehicles.
According to a memo by City Manager Rosalynn Hughey, the idea for the site was created when a private property owner contacted the city about a community of unsheltered residents living on their property along Component Drive in North San Jose.
The new parking site at 71 Vista Montana offers safe parking, security, sanitation and other services to up to 20 people living in RVs.
HomeFirst, a Santa Clara County-based nonprofit providing services and shelter for homeless individuals, is providing temporary shelter services and case management for the individuals being relocated. It is also helping individuals with working RVs or passenger vehicles relocate to the new site.
The city plans to keep the site open for nine months. The plan will cost an estimated $400,000 to $500,000. Funding for the site will be provided through the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this year.
After nine months, the city said it hopes to transition toward longer-term and larger-scale parking sites.
“Gavin Newsom invites World’s Homeless to California” ..OR…
CA Taxpayers are Duped into Paying for More Vagrancy, Crime and Blight.
CA is cracking under the weight of the nation’s largest homeless population and one of the worst economic climates post-COVID.
With millions of middle-class residents & business owners fleeing the state, those left behind have seen a burgeoning lower class emerge.
Gasoline is pushing $5 a gallon, 18 million homeless pack into all the blue cities, and dilapidated freeways are strewn with trash.
CA is the highest-taxed state in the nation, where buying a home is out of reach for average residents.
(RECALL) Newsom held a press conference Monday pledging $12 Billion to combat homelessness on top of billions that have already been spent.
“People will be taken care of, and anyone who wants to avail themselves to the CA dream is welcome” he said in response to a reporter who asked whether he expected the nation’s homeless to flock to FREE HANDOUTS.
Gov “Newsom made reducing homelessness a key part of his 2018 campaign Spending $13 Billion on homelessness since 2018, but the population has Only Increased since then
– up by 24% from 2018 to about 161,000 people in 2020.
Homicides in LA County are up 58% from last year, and newly elected DA George Gascon refused to file a record 5,900 criminal cases brought by detectives this year.
LA Sheriff Villanueva said
“I have homeless with mental illness on the streets who attack residents, set their houses on fire, and run over them with cars.
Just the sheer level of violence that comes with the increase in population of homeless is like pouring gasoline on the fire.”
Correction: “Gasoline is pushing $5 a gallon in some counties, 180,000 HOMELESS pack into all the blue cities, and dilapidated freeways are strewn with trash.”
Even Atlantic magazine outlined the hostile economic environment in a lengthy article titled
“The California Dream is Dying.”
Yea Bruce Jenner for governor
Great. A whole parking lot full of Walter White wannabes.