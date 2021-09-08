Students Amplify Voices After Schools Fail to Address Growing Sexual Assault Reckoning

“Rapists do not belong at prom!”
“Hey, hey! Ho, ho! Gender violence has got to go!”
About 70-80 students and their supporters belted out these and other chants as they walked along Los Gatos’ N. Santa Cruz Avenue as part of the Survivor Solidarity March and Rally on Aug. 10, the Los Gatan first reported.
Once gathered at Town Plaza Park, speakers focused their ire on what they characterized as Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High School District’s inaction on sexual assault reports.
Addressing the crowd, Abbi Berry, a co-founder of From Survivors For Survivors, reflected on how her anger at the unmet need to hold abusers and enablers accountable helped inspire 160 Los Gatos High School students to share their own experiences with sexual assault and harassment on the Instagram account @metoo.losgatos.
“I felt empowered by survivors to speak up and challenge the systemic rape culture that I knew had been around for too long,” Berry said. “People are still talking about the shockwaves we sent through the town. This team—our movement—did a lot.”
But, she says, it also took a toll.
“We had parents calling and yelling at us; moms texting their friends, slut-shaming survivors, begging their friends to take their sons’—their abusers’—side,” she said. “We lost friends and teachers. At times we abandoned our emotional well-being for this fight.”
Alaina Fox, the former editor-in-chief of the Los Gatos High School newspaper El Gato, says she’s experienced that foul language from a parent, but her criticisms were instead directed at the lack of action from district administrators—specifically the advisor she says continually shut down attempts by reporters to bring these problems to light.
In an interview, the recent grad said both an editorial on failings of sexual assault education and a staffer’s pitch for a story on assault were vetoed. Additionally, their journalism teacher refused to let students write about a case already proceeding in the courts.
“I ran into censorship time and time again,” Fox said. “We’re really just asking for the basic, bare minimum. It seems like some sort of outside help is needed.”
District Superintendent Michael Grove didn’t address the controversy directly when asked, but said the school system wants to make sure students feel free to express themselves. He admits the process isn’t always perfect, but asserts staff provides resources and guidance for students to “lead the decision-making in the student newsroom” and “maintain journalistic integrity to ensure the pursuit of truth based on facts.”
But during her poetry-tinged speech, Fox said she sees a pattern of punishment for anyone trying to highlight problems at her former school.
“The goal wasn’t to make things better,” Fox said. “The goal was to avoid having to deal with us. The culture has yet to change, but we have changed. … We refuse to burn out.”
Isabella Pistaferri, a recent graduate of Palo Alto’s Henry M. Gunn High School, detailed how her own troubling experiences with the Title IX sex assault reporting process led her to co-found the school’s “Hands-Off IX” club.
She says when she initially reported a sexual assault to a Gunn wellness counselor but had to leave to take a test, she was told she’d be called back to make a more extensive report, but then never was—an account confirmed by documents. Pistaferri says she was frustrated with how she was treated by their former Title IX coordinator, Megan Farrell, who now does this work for the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union School District.
“The first thing Ms. Farrell said to me when she saw me was I reminded her of an Italian model—a seemingly inappropriate comment to make to a vulnerable 16-year-old girl on behalf of an educator,” she told the crowd, claiming Farrell even answered her phone as Pistaferri was trying to officially report sex abuse.
In a September 2019 email to the Pistaferri family provided to Los Gatan, Farrell offered to connect the families—attempting to achieve an informal resolution with the boy Pistaferri says abused her, even though she made it clear she wasn’t interested in mediation.
“They would like to speak with you and perhaps clear the air,” Farrell wrote.
In the email, Farrell described the request from the boy’s family as “genuine and heart-felt,” which Pistaferri says made her feel like the Title IX coordinator was taking the boy’s side.
In an email interview, when asked about the “Italian model” comment, “informal resolution” email and formal complaint Pistaferri subsequently filed, Farrell said she isn’t able to comment on the case, citing student confidentiality.
But on Feb. 23, Palo Alto Union High School District Deputy Superintendent Trent Bahadursingh sent a letter to Pistaferri saying the Palo Alto-based Marek Law Firm investigated her Dec. 7 grievance.
According to Bahadursingh, the investigation found evidence that “Farrell made this [Italian model] comment as part of an effort to make you feel more comfortable,” and she didn’t silence her phone because she was monitoring updates about the health of her mother, whose call Farrell later answered.
The investigation also found evidence that Farrell and former Deputy Superintendent Karen Hendricks incorrectly claimed the school had already investigated the complaint and determined that no policy violation had occurred. Bahadursingh told Pistaferri that Gunn administrators “did not take adequate steps” to protect her from continued harassment.
Yet, Grove confidently defended Farrell’s hiring to assist the district’s Title IX training, compliance, and investigation. He says the district is “firmly committed” to addressing sexual harassment and assault, including the district’s work revising Title IX policies, updating its extracurricular code of conduct, approving a confidential tip line and bringing in restorative practices to resolve conflicts.
“Unfortunately, this is a deeply-rooted social ill in our broader culture and there are no quick fixes globally, nationally, or locally,” Grove said. “Our district is committed to ensuring that our campuses are safe and supportive environments.”
It really starts with our elected officials. If they can’t/ won’t address sexual assault, it makes sense that our school districts would do the same.
We should be allowed to talk about it. The school district and the District Attorney’s office should be on the same page. My children are being sexually abused. My former attorney used the information to secure $80,000 in gold coins. When I tried to report the sex trafficking and fraud involved, I was assaulted, harassed, and abused in the legal system.
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=djlR-OukLOZPTLUfsghwXA
The District Attorney’s Office is supposed to set the lead. Instead the DA is trying to have me deemed mentally incompetent. They have the legal mandate to protect children and to not facilitate sexual assault.
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=QAYSgVDdNqYn7uMwJqDetQ
Every person has a right to be heard. Everyone should be able to report violent crimes and sexual abuse without the fear of reprisal.
I told my two attorneys that my ex was letting an adult man molest my 13 year old son. I also told the supervisor for visitation. The two attorneys mostly ignored me. The supervisor for visitation called me “neurotic” and wouldn’t let me talk to my son about it.
At the next hearing my ex not only agreed to disclose that she had hidden $130,000 worth of gold coins, but also agreed to divide them. I was in complete shock. No one even mentioned that it was a possibility before the hearing. I never thought that I would see those coins again because my ex was so greedy.
We each got $25,000 worth. The remaining $80,000 went to my attorney to be held in trust.
I fired the the two attorneys after that. The attorney went on to represent my ex without disclosure to me and I was subsequently cut out of my children’s lives.
I was able to confirm that my son had indeed been molested because he recently turned 18. I have not been able to see my other 3 kids in over 7 years, so I don’t know for sure if it also happened to them.
Now the attorney says that I need to make amends for all the lost business by submitting to an evaluation that she will tamper with. Does this sound like something that the DA should be involved in?
There should be consequences for hiding and facilitating the sexual abuse of children.
None of them should fall on the person trying to report the sexual assaults.
How do we expect that our children will be protected in the future with this kind of attitude.
Our laws are supposed to be a reflection of what we value as a society.
We can’t have it both ways.
Laws against sexual assault lose their effectiveness when we look the other way.
Discretion can be used for some crimes, such as drug offences. There are even times when even murder can be justified, such as when it is used in self defense.
Laws against the sexual abuse of children should be absolute. It should never be tolerated, especially by our leaders.
The District Attorney’s Office is supposed to keep us safe. They are not supposed to act as anyone’s private defense attorney.
They don’t just do it to my kids with their actions. They do it to every child in our community.
Does it make sense that someone should have their kidneys, liver, and heart damaged because they don’t want their kids sexually assaulted?
Does it make sense that someone should spend 4 days in jail because they don’t want to give up on their kids?
Do you live in the County of Santa Clara or the County of the Karachi?
I told them that they were sex trafficking my kids and poisoning me. The attorney was facing unrelated felony charges at the time.
Instead of helping me protect my children, they dropped the charges against the attorney and raised a doubt regarding my mental competence.
The DA’s behavior has been nothing short of immoral.
I am being retaliated against because I complained about what happened to my son.
The mother of my youngest daughter is currently in the legal custody of a man who previously drugged and raped a teen. I submitted into the record a four page handwritten letter in which the mother details said rape.
She knew the danger in letting that man continue to have custody. She came to court and AGREED to my motion to establish paternity, but before we could sign a stipulation we were rushed into the courtroom. The judge acknowledged the memo from the mediator by referring to defect and waiver of service. Then the judge DENIED the request.
I tried again out of desperation to get the needed DNA evidence through the criminal court. I included the four letter in my motion. When the judge put the motion on calendar, she ordered the DA’s Office to file a written response.
The motion was then heard by a second judge. I asked for a ruling by default because no response was filed. The DA’s Office then LIED to the judge and said that no order was made. Then the attorney ARGUED AGAINST MY MOTION.
I found out afterward that they had a statement from the mother indicating that I was indeed the father, but they just didn’t care about the danger that they were putting my daughter in. They wanted to be able to raise the doubt by saying that I was crazy, and not the father.
I never would have believed that the DA would throw a child under the bus in order to cover for someone else’s criminality.
I complained to the Board of Supervisors and also filed a whistle blower complaint.
But no one in this county cares about what is happening to my kids.
It shouldn’t matter that I also complained about a Family Court Judge. Instead I am being gaslighted by everyone and the physical assaults have persisted. The attorney could care less if I complain. She says, “I can do whatever I want, whenever I want.”
Read some of her own words:
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=EhLnlkvvqPkZFSY1FOAhUw
yelp.com/biz_photos/valerie-r-houghton-lmft-san-jose-2?select=ntte2lL9yvZENuHs_zifZw
Penal Code Section 236.1 clearly indicates that:
“the abuse or threatened abuse of the legal process” meets the definition of sex trafficking if that results in the sexual assault of a minor.
leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=236.1.&lawCode=PEN#:~:text=(a)%20A%20person%20who%20deprives,hundred%20thousand%20dollars%20(%24500%2C000).
You would think that quoting the law would be enough to stop this, but the county does not care about what happens to my children. They only care about protecting people in power.
Even if this is not the first time, it will trickle down to everyone else. The probability of having a knee jerk response to the sexual abuse of a child has shrunk.
Why are are these people collecting taxpayer funded salaries when they can’t enforce the law passed by the PEOPLE?
How do they sleep at night knowing what is happening to my kids?
Shouldn’t they be putting the interests of the public first, instead of covering up crimes?
This isn’t the first that this county covers up sexual assaults against children.
mercurynews.com/2021/06/12/court-docs-victim-says-santa-clara-county-knew-of-juvenile-counselor-rape-years-before-he-was-exposed/
Who knows how many Sandusky’s, Cosby’s and Ghislane Maxwell’s we have in our county?
These people would thrive in our county.
I believe that this is nothing more than lip service:
“Sometimes force by law enforcement is necessary to stop a dangerous person from hurting others,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in the release. “However, excessive force by a person hired to protect and serve minors is unnecessary and wrong. It is over the line, unacceptable, and criminal.”
https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2021/09/07/santa-clara-county-juvenile-hall-counselor-robert-medellin-teen-assault/
Who is Valerie Houghton to force my children to have sex with whomever she pleases?