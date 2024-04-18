San José Mayor and Council Appoint New Independent Police Auditor after Nationwide Search

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan and the City Council appointed a new independent police auditor Tuesday after an extensive, nationwide search. Eddie Aubrey, currently the civilian manager for the Richmond Police Department, will assume his new San Jose role on May 6.

Aubrey will replace acting police auditor Karyn Sinunu-Towery, who has headed the department since June 2023.

In a press release, the city said Aubrey has been investigating police misconduct since 2016, and is a former chief prosecuting attorney for Renton, Wash., a former independent reviewer for Fresno’s Office of Independent Review, and served seven years as a judge and 11 years in law enforcement.

“Aubrey brings a wealth of experience to the role, including 30 years of experience in prosecution and criminal investigations, and nearly a decade of experience in civilian oversight of law enforcement,” the press release said.

“Eddie will help maintain trust between our residents and the people tasked with protecting them,” said San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan in a statement. “We’re incredibly fortunate to have a new independent police auditor with extensive experience both working within and overseeing the conduct of law enforcement.”

Aubrey will be tasked with fostering community engagement, developing effective policy recommendations and investigating allegations of officer misconduct in the San José Police Department..

The San José City Council established the Office of the Independent Police Auditor in 1993. Subsequently, in 1996, San José voters amended the City Charter, solidifying the office as a permanent entity within city government.

The Office of the IPA’s goal is to increase confidence in the San Jose Police Department by listening to the community, suggesting policy changes in response to community concerns and making sure that the department addresses officer misconduct.