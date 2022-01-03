San Jose Man Arrested after High-Speed Chase; Girlfriend’s Body in Back Seat

A 42-year-old San Jose resident was hospitalized with injuries from a crash after a high-speed chase with Milpitas police Sunday afternoon. After the crash, police discovered the body of the man’s girlfriend in the back seat.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, was a homicide suspect, and also was suffering from what police described as self-inflicted injuries .The high-speed pursuit involving Milpitas police and the suspect ended in Fremont, when he crashed the car near Warren Avenue east of Kato Drive.

Officers found a 35-year-old female in the car's backseat and attempted life-saving measures. She was declared dead at the scene. Police say she had injuries consistent with being assaulted with a weapon.

Milpitas police received a call at 12:42 p.m. requesting a welfare check on the victim in the area of Dixon Road and N. Milpitas Boulevard. The caller was concerned for the victim after she told the reporting party her ex-boyfriend was possibly following her.

Officers arrived to find the victim's vehicle driving out of a parking lot at a high rate of speed. A witness told police there was a deceased female inside the vehicle. Officers pursued the fleeing suspect into Fremont.

Police said the victim and suspect previously dated. There are no additional suspects at this time, they said..

Detectives have identified and Sunday were processing multiple crime scenes. Police said the identities of the suspect and victim are being withheld, pending notification of the victim's family.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident call them at (408) 586-2400 or leave an anonymous tip at the crime tip hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website at: http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.