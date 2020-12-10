San Jose’s D8 Councilwoman Tests Positive for Covid-19

San Jose Councilwoman Sylvia Arenas announced today on social media that she tested positive for Covid-19, along with most of her family.

“So far,” she wrote in a Facebook post Thursday morning, “we have somewhat mild symptoms compared to others.”

The District 8 representative said she began to feel sick during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The following day, Arenas added, the positive test results came back and she found out that someone in her “small Covid bubble” was unknowingly sick with the virus when she saw them this past weekend.

That’s the last contact she had with anyone outside her household, Arenas added. The D8 councilor said her young daughter and mother-in-law, who lives with her, both tested negative and have been isolated to keep them safe.

“We’re grateful to have the resources to do this,” she wrote, “and we’re mindful of the fact that too many in our community do not have the ability to do so.”

Arenas promised to leverage her position on the council to ensure that other people are also able to isolate safely when needed.

“We appreciate your support while we recover,” Arenas added. “Even with careful compliance we were susceptible to contraction, and so we urge everyone to observe the stay-at-home order to protect their loved ones during this winter surge.”

She added: “We pray for those in San Jose who are struggling with both Covid and financial hardship—as these come as a pair all too frequently.”

