San Jose Airport adds 300+ Parking Spaces to Meet Demand

Mineta San Jose International Airport on Saturday will add more than 300 parking spaces to meet growing demand as Covid-19 restrictions ease and people begin traveling more again, airport officials said.

The airport is reconfiguring its parking to provide exclusive covered spots in Lot 3, and is adding surface lot spaces in Lot 4 that were previously occupied by airport employees, according to airport spokesperson Keonnis Taylor.

Starting Saturday, parking will be available in Lot 2 and Lot 4 for $18 per day and Lot 3 and Lot 5 for $24 per day. All parking lot rates were previously temporarily reduced to $18 per day.

People can see a map of parking locations and real-time availability at flysanjose.com/parking.

“Providing the ability to arrive at the airport and find ample, convenient parking is just one way we are helping to take the worry out of flying. We want people to be thinking about where they’re going to fly, not where they’re going to park,” airport assistant director of aviation Judy Ross said in a news release.