Feds Give $55.5 Million in COVID Relief Aid to Mineta San Jose International Airport

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-19th District) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will provide Mineta San Jose International Airport with a total of $55.5 million in Airport Rescue Grants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money was included in the American Rescue Plan (ARP), which Rep. Lofgren supported and the House passed at the end of February. The ARP was signed into law by President Biden in March. The airport is in the San Jose Congress member’s district.

“For more than a year, the pandemic has placed a significant strain on our nation’s airports and aviation workers,” Lofgren said in a statement. “I supported the American Rescue Plan to provide much-needed aid to families, workers, and businesses and bring us closer to a safe return to normalcy. These funds will help ensure San Jose’s primary airport can maintain its operations and continue serving the South Bay.”

The grant announced July 25 is part of $8 billion provided to airports and airport concessions around the nation to prevent and respond to COVID-19. Airport Rescue Grants can be used for operations, personnel, cleaning, debt services, and preventing the spread of COVID-19 at airports.

This funding follows prior federal funding allocations for Mineta San Jose International Airport. In March, Lofgren announced $1.6 million for the airport and its concessions thanks to the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriation Act. In April 2020, Lofgren announced more than $65.6 million in funding from the CARES Act.