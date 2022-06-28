Physicians to Deliver Petitions Urging Santa Clara County Supervisors to Act on Contract

Physicians working in Santa Clara County’s Health and Hospital System said they will deliver more than 3,500 petitions urging Santa Clara County supervisors to support a fair contract with Santa Clara County’s publicly employed doctors.

Shortly after noon today, physicians will deliver boxes of petitions during the county Board of Supervisors meeting.

More than 450 physicians represented by the Valley Physicians Group (VPG) are currently in negotiations with the county on a new contract.

“Despite being hailed by county leaders as among the ‘frontline heroes of the pandemic’ for their dedicated service during the two-years of the COVID-19 pandemic, VPG physicians have worked without a contract for more than a year.” the union said in a statement.

“The county’s proposals dramatically harm patient care and safety by reducing the time they receive with their doctors and treating them as units of time rather than real people with valid healthcare needs,” the physicians’ group said in a statement.

“We are proud to serve some of Santa Clara County’s most vulnerable community members,” said VPG Chairman Dr. Stephen J. Harris. “Our patients should not be denied time with their doctor and the quality healthcare experience just because they are using a public hospital. Santa Clara County’s Health and Hospital System should be setting the standard for quality care, not lowering the bar.”