Person in Wheelchair Dies in Hit-and-Run Crash; San Jose Police Search for Suspect

Police in San Jose are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run collision that killed a person in a wheelchair late Thursday.

The crash was reported at about 11:35pm at the intersection of Curtner Avenue and Monterey Road in the city’s South Side. The victim, whose name has not been released, was in a crosswalk when they were hit, police said.

The suspect’s car, which left the scene after the crash, is believed to be a white 2004-to-2010 Mercedes-Benz CLS that will have damage to its front and left side, police said.

The death is San Jose’s 10th traffic fatality this year.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact San Jose Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 408.277.4654.