Neysa Fligor Builds Big Lead in County Assessor’s Race

Bookmark this page for updates.

Assistant Santa Clara County Assessor Neysa Fligor appeared to be running away in a four-person race to be county assessor, as final ballots were counted Tuesday night.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters reported at 10:50pm that Fligor, who also is vice mayor of Los Altos, had 118,661 votes, well ahead of Rishi Kumar, a former Saratoga City Council member and former candidate for Congress, with 75,508 votes, Saratoga Mayor Van Zhao with 63,995 votes, and East Side Union High School District Trustee Bryan Do with 51,569 votes.

The winner of the special election will replace Santa Clara County’s longest serving elected official, Larry Stone, who announced in late June that he would step down 18 months before his term was to expires in 2027.

Stone served in that position for more than 30 years, and previously was the mayor of Sunnyvale.Assistant Assessor Greg Monteverde, a 35-year assessor’s office employee, has served since July as interim assessor.

Fligor was endorsed by her former boss, Stone. Other local elected officials who endorsed her included Reps. Sam Liccardo and Zoe Lofgren, former U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, state Sen. Josh Becker, state Assembly member Marc Berman, former state and county legislator Joe Simitian, Mountain View Mayor Ellen Kamei and Palo Alto Vice Mayor Vicki Veenker.

Three decades of journalism experience, as a writer and editor with Gannett, Knight-Ridder and Lee newspapers, as a business journal editor and publisher and as a weekly newspaper editor in Scotts Valley and Gilroy; with the Weeklys group since 2017. Recipient of several first-place writing and editing awards, California News Publishers Association.