Racial Bias Lawsuits against Tesla Moved to Federal Court

The lawsuits, , allege that management and staff at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California, routinely subjected Black employees to harassment and racial bias, including using racist language and deliberately holding back promotions.

Four lawsuits filed in September by the Oakland law firm Hunter Pyle Law in against Tesla in California Superior Court have been removed to federal court in California, in the Northern District of California, which has courtrooms in San Jose, Oakland and San Francisco.

The lawsuits allege that management and staff at Tesla’s Fremont factory created "intolerable working conditions" for Black employees.

Tesla has a history of fielding racial discrimination lawsuits, one of which it settled for $3.2 million in 2024.