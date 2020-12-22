Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced that he has selected California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate term being vacated by VP-elect Kamala Harris.
Padilla, a former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator, has been elected twice as the secretary of state and will be the first Latino to serve as a U.S. senator for California.
“The son of Mexican immigrants—a cook and house cleaner—Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California's Secretary of State,” Newsom said in the announcement.
Padilla will be the first Southern Californian in nearly three decades to serve as one of the state’s two representatives in the Senate.
He will fill the rest of Harris’ term, which ends in 2023, after she and President-elect Joe Biden were elected to the White House in November.
> Newsom Selects Secretary of State to Serve as U.S. Senator
California seems to have nothing but compromised politicians to offer to the country:
From the twitterverse:
“So, what did our state’s top elections official know about election corruption and Dominion Voting systems?
And WHEN did he know it?
Dominion Voting systems have been CORRUPT for a long time. AND PEOPLE KNEW!”
‘Defender of voting Rights’……….
You mean allowing criminal aliens to have equal say to me?
You mean Ballot Harvesting as an allowable form of vote tampering?
You mean running voting machines that have a history of criminality and manipulation going back cover a decade?
One giant turd rewards another giant turd and places him in a position to further screw the taxpayer.
It is the year of the left to center democrats #JoeBiden #KamalaHarris #XavierBecerra #AlexPadilla #2020 BIG LOSERS: #BernieSanders #RoKhanna #KarenBass #BarbaraLee Far left “democrats” (California, Bay Area Progressives), #Iran and #FideCastro #dictatorships #communism and TRUMP. Thank you 🙏 God!
A POC is the only “qualification” that really matters in the PC paralyzed state of CA. The diversity is just so beautiful!
> It is the year of the left to center democrats . . . .
Which ones are the “center democrats”?
They all look like left corruptocrats to me.
Hunter Biden? A fine young man. Very intelligent. Good business man.
Dominion Voting machines? Great for Democracy. Really makes it easy for oppressed marginalized minorities to vote.