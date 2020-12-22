Newsom Selects Secretary of State to Serve as U.S. Senator

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday announced that he has selected California Secretary of State Alex Padilla to fill the U.S. Senate term being vacated by VP-elect Kamala Harris.

Padilla, a former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator, has been elected twice as the secretary of state and will be the first Latino to serve as a U.S. senator for California.

“The son of Mexican immigrants—a cook and house cleaner—Alex Padilla worked his way from humble beginnings to the halls of MIT, the Los Angeles City Council and the State Senate, and has become a national defender of voting rights as California's Secretary of State,” Newsom said in the announcement.

Padilla will be the first Southern Californian in nearly three decades to serve as one of the state’s two representatives in the Senate.

He will fill the rest of Harris’ term, which ends in 2023, after she and President-elect Joe Biden were elected to the White House in November.