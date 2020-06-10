New Health Order Gives Canines, Hoopsters and Skaters More Freedom in City of Santa Clara

As the city of Santa Clara continues to implement health and safety protocols to bring back more public services, dogs, hoopsters and skaters get new freedoms—with some social distancing rules—beginning today.

Santa Clara’s off-leash dog parks are reopening this morning in accordance with Santa Clara County’s amended public health order. This includes:

Larry Marsalli Park’s off-leash dog area

Turf aeration, seeding, mowing, edging and weed control are completed.

The concrete picnic table is wrapped to prevent use and there is a limit of 15 persons at a time (10 in large dog area and five in the small dog area) to assure social distancing of at least six feet.

Hours are 6am until 30 minutes after sunset.

Everett N. “Eddie” Souza Park’s off-leash dog area

The off-leash area benches are wrapped to prevent use and there is a limit of 15 persons at a time (10 in large dog area and five in the small dog area) to assure social distancing of at least six feet.

Hours are 6am until 30 minutes after sunset.

For more information about the city’s off-leash dog areas, call 408.615.3770.

Basketball hoops have reopened at Santa Clara public parks for public recreational use, subject to social distancing and health and safety protocols.

Play is limited to members of two households at a time.

For more information, contact the Community Recreation Center at 408.615.3140.

Santa Clara Skate Park

Starting today, the Santa Clara Skate Park reopens with reserved, free, one-hour sessions from 1 to 8pm every Wednesday. The skate sessions will be conducted in compliance with the county’s public health order including social distancing and health and safety protocols. Skaters are required to wear a face covering except when skating. Participants must use their own equipment. Loaning and sharing equipment are not allowed.

The 60-minute time slots for ages 5 years and older require advanced online registration.

For more information, contact the Santa Clara Youth Activity Center at 408.615.3760.

Santa Clara Tennis Center

The Santa Clara Tennis Center at Central Park is now open with reservations required by either phone at 408.247.0178 or online at LifetimeActivities.com.