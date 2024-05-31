Man Survives Bizarre, Violent Attack at San Jose VTA Platform, Suspect in Custody

A 45-year-old man suffered serious wounds after an apparently unprovoked attack by a suspect wearing an armored vest Wednesday afternoon on a VTA platform in San Jose, authorities said.

The assault at the Children's Discovery Museum VTA Light Rail Station happened about 1:15pm, when a suspect later identified as Andrew Perez allegedly attacked the victim on the platform. Authorities said the two men didn't know each other, and it was unclear what provoked the attack.

The Sheriff’s Office, in an unusual move, released a video of the assault and the following statement: “The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is disturbed by the brutality of what appears to be an unprovoked attack on a Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority platform, that caused serious injuries to the victim.”

The video shows a man approaching the victim, who was standing with his bike on the platform. Suddenly, the attacker throws the victim to the ground and begins punching and dragging him.

.When deputies arrived “moments after” the assault, they reported they found the victim “covered in bright, red blood from his head down to his torso.”

At one point, authorities believe a sharp weapon was used because the victim suffered a large gash on his forehead that required seven staples, and cuts on his elbow and wrist. The Sheriff's Office said it didn't find a sharp weapon when deputies searched the scene.

The victim was treated by emergency crews and hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect had fled by the time authorities arrived but with the assistance from witnesses and the San Jose Police Department, Sheriff’s deputies were able to locate Perez barricaded at his residence in a near the VTA station. He was eventually arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of crimes that include attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

Jail records show he is being held without bail and was to appear today in Santa Clara County Superior Court.

“We are thankful for all the witnesses who were brave enough to call 9-1-1 and to come forward and speak with Sheriff’s deputies regarding the incident that occurred,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.