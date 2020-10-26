Gilroy Man Dies in Crash on Side of Highway 152 Saturday

A 25-year-old Gilroy man died over the weekend after his truck struck a utility pole and two trees along the side of state Highway 152, the California Highway Patrol said Monday.

According to the CHP, the man was driving a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 along Highway 152 around 12:40am Saturday in an unincorporated area of Santa Clara County west of Bloomfield Avenue.

The truck then veered to the right for an unknown reason and off the south edge of the highway before crashing. The man was then ejected from the driver’s side door as his truck spun in a clockwise direction following the collision, CHP officials said.

Medical personnel responding to the crash pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to the CHP. Investigators do not know whether the man was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the crash.

People with information about the crash are asked to contact the Hollister-Gilroy CHP office at (408) 848-2324.