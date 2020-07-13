Free ‘Pop-up’ Sites for COVID-19 Tests This Week

Below is a list of this week’s no-cost, no-appointment-necessary pop-up sites for COVID-19 testing offered by the Santa Clara County Public Health Department.

SAN JOSE

10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Friday

C Commons, Independence High School, 617 N. Jackson Ave.

also

10am to 3pm, Tuesday to Friday

Santa Clara County Service Center Auditorium, 1555 Berger Drive

GILROY

10am to 6pm, Tuesday to Friday

9am to 2pm, Saturday

South County Annex (formerly Del Buono Elementary), 9300 Wren Ave.

Who Can Get Tested?

COVID-19 testing is free for everyone. No health insurance or doctor’s note is required, and it does not impact your immigration status.

These pop-up sites are designed for people in the community who don’t have symptoms of COVID-19. Those with symptoms should call their health care provider for guidance or call 888.334.1000 to reach a healthcare provider for further assessment.

This is important to protect others at the testing site and to evaluate for other healthcare needs that could be causing the symptoms. All pop-up sites are open to all ages; individuals under 12 years old need parental consent.

What Happens Next?

People who test positive at one of the pop-up testing sites will receive a phone call within three to four days, or as soon as the next day. Those who test negative at one of the pop-up sites will receive an email (in multiple languages) within five days.

People who test negative with no email on file will receive a letter in postal mail within 10 days. Be sure to answer all calls and check messages after getting tested at a pop-up site.

To find more testing locations near you, visit SCCfreetest.org or call 211.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​