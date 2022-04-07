Families in San Jose’s Santee Neighborhood Will Get Easter Baskets

The non-profit Shop with a Cop Foundation of Silicon Valley will be giving children and families from the Santee/Mclaughlin neighborhood early Easter baskets Saturday.

The event has been modified to be a no-contact event, with masks and social distancing, as families will receive food, books, rapid-test kits and gifts at a curbside pick-up April 9 at Santee Elementary, 1313 Audobon Drive, San Jose.

The foundation this year is partnering with San José City Councilwoman Maya Esparza, Loaves and Fishes, Gardner Health Center, Valley Water, San José Police Department, Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, Milpitas Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Foothill-De Anza Community College District Police Department, other elected officials and corporate , partners from Patelco.

Sponsors will be distributing over 400 food kits, new books, and Easter Gifts to students from Santee/McLaughlin Neighborhood, which sponsors said has been severely impacted during the COVID crisis. All families have been pre-selected.

“For the past two years, our non-profit is responding to an unprecedented demand for emergency food and other essentials for vulnerable populations, covering basic, everyday expenses can be a constant struggle.” the foundation said in a statement. “Helping at-risk individuals and families cover the costs of these basic necessities not only meets their needs, but also helps them retain their dignity and respect.”

“All of us at Shop with a Cop SV hope these resources will send a clear message to families and children that although they may feel isolated, there are people who care.”

People wishing to make a tax-deductible donation so more families can receive gift cards can mail them to: P.O. Box 8003, San José, CA 95155. Make checks payable to “Shop with a Cop Foundation SV/ COVID Relief Fund” or donate at www.shopwithacopsv.org via PayPal or Venmo: @SWAC-SV.