ELECTION 2022: Photo Finish Ahead for District 10 Senate Seat

Here are the preliminary results for the California Legislature seats in Santa Clara County – six in the Assembly and one in the Senate

There were no surprises in the Assembly races, since Democrats outnumber all other parties and independents combined in the county. But in the 10th District Senate race, two Democrats, Lily Mei and Aisha Wahab, were in a dead heat with 100% of precincts reporting. Counting of mail-in ballots will decide the Senate seat.

The votes represent the total votes cast for each race, which may include results from multiple counties. Only even-numbered Senate districts have elections to four-year terms this year.

All of these districts have new boundaries, after reapportionment based on the 2020 census.

The 2022 results, in percentages, are based on early, unofficial returns from the Secretary of State, as of 11pm, with 84% of precincts reporting. Vote-by-mail, provisional and other ballots will continue to be processed and counted after Election Day.

16th District

Anna Eshoo (D) 58.6%

Rishi Kumar (D) 41.4%

17th District

Ro Khanna (D) 69.8%

Ritesh Tandon (R) 30.2%

18th District

Zoe Lofgren (D) 65%

Peter Hernandez (R) 35%

19th District

Jimmy Panetta (D) 67.7%

Jeff Gorman (R) 32.3%