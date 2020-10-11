Monday, October 12, 2020
A look inside San Jose politics and culture

San Jose Inside (https://www.sanjoseinside.com)

News

Elderly Driver’s Crash into San Jose Mall Hospitalizes Eight

By / 0

Officers respond to an incident Sunday at San Jose's Grand Century Mall. (Photo by Dan Pulcrano)

San Jose police have arrived at the scene of a multi-injury traffic collision at the Grand Century Mall located at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue, the department’s public information Twitter account announced Sunday afternoon.

Eight people have been transported to local hospitals, according to @SJPD_PIO’s Twitter thread.

According to the preliminary investigation, an elderly male driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with an outdoor dining area. Injuries range from major to minor.

Early indicators show the elderly male may have been in medical distress prior to the collision, SJPD reported. The incident was reported at 12:27pm. The department has released no further information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *