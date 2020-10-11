Elderly Driver’s Crash into San Jose Mall Hospitalizes Eight

San Jose police have arrived at the scene of a multi-injury traffic collision at the Grand Century Mall located at Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue, the department’s public information Twitter account announced Sunday afternoon.

Eight people have been transported to local hospitals, according to @SJPD_PIO’s Twitter thread.

Patrol Officers are currently at the scene of a multi-injury traffic collision at the Grand Century plaza located at Story Rd. and McLaughlin Ave. 8 persons have been transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/gghdr8pbzT — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 11, 2020

According to the preliminary investigation, an elderly male driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with an outdoor dining area. Injuries range from major to minor.

Early indicators show the elderly male may have been in medical distress prior to the collision, SJPD reported. The incident was reported at 12:27pm. The department has released no further information.