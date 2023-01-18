DNA Leads to Arrest of Convicted Sex Offender for Charges in Brutal 1994 San Jose Mall Assault

A convicted sex offender is to be arraigned today on charges in connection with a 28-year-old kidnapping case at a San Jose mall, thanks to a recent match in a DNA database, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said that in 1994, a 21-year-old manager of the President Tuxedo store in the Westfield Oakridge Mall was attacked by a man when she opened the shop one morning.

According to police reports, a man entered the store's showroom at around 10am., forced her into the storage room at knifepoint and tied her to a pipe. He took money from the cash register and sexually assaulted her before leaving the scene on foot, according to reports at the time.

The case was considered cold after several leads were exhausted by the San Jose Police Department, until the district attorney's office recently matched DNA from the crime scene with an offender listed in the Combined DNA Index System.

Investigators identified the lead suspect as Thomas John Loguidice, a 65-year-old man serving a 40-year prison sentence for a 2012 child sexual abuse case in San Benito County.

In December, the Santa Clara County Grand Jury charged Loguidice with one charge of kidnapping with the intent to commit robbery. The grand jury also found that the crime involved a deadly weapon, the threat of great harm and “a high degree of callousness.” He faces life in prison in addition to his current sentence.

The suspect was not indicted for sexual assault charges, because the statute of limitations expired for the crime in 2000.

“We don't forget victims and we don't forgive violent crime," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement. “Our message to our community is that this office will use advancing DNA forensics, detective work and determination to seek justice.”