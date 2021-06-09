Vaccine Clinics Offered throughout Santa Clara County

Free drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics continue to be available throughout Santa Clara County, resulting in steady increases in vaccination rates.
More than 77% of county residents over the age 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 66% have completed their vaccinations, county health officials said this week.
The opportunities for eligible community members to get vaccinated include expanded drop-in clinics with evening and weekend hours, same-day appointments and mobile and in-home vaccine clinics. Vaccination sites throughout the county will continue to accept drop-ins for COVID-19 vaccines.
People can make same day appointments or drop in to get free COVID-19 vaccine at most clinics operated by the county. There are additional sites at area elementary schools this week to encourage students and families who are eligible to get vaccinated.
In addition to the free vaccine clinics, the county is partnering with the San Jose Earthquakes for a special vaccine event on Thursday, June 10 at PayPal Park, 4–7:30pm.
People who receive their first dose at this event can get player autographs, a 20 percent discount on merchandise and food from an on-site food truck. There will also be activities for children. Families will be welcome, as long as at least one unvaccinated person is receiving a first dose.
“We’re very excited that the Earthquakes are offering this event to the public,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer. “We need every eligible member of our community to get vaccinated and we thank community partners like the Quakes for hosting these special events and opportunities that encourage people to get the vaccine.”
Youth between 12 to 17 years old need to provide a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian. For county-operated sites, the consent form is available online. Drop-in availability is subject to supply and capacity limitations.
For the latest information about vaccines, visit the county’s vaccine website at sccfreevax.org.
Vaccine sites with drop-in availability are listed below. Individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to arrive at least one hour before closing time.
San Jose
Bay Area Community Health
VTA Santa Teresa Station
6360 Santa Teresa Blvd.
Monday-Thursday: 9am-4pm
Boyton High School
901 Boyton Ave.
Thursday, June 10: 11am-6pm
ConXion
749 Story Road, #10
Thursday, June 10: 10am-5:30pm
County Fairgrounds, Expo Hall
2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D
Open 7 days, evening hours Tues, Weds, Thurs
Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30am-8pm
Friday-Monday: 8:30am-4pm
County Service Center
1555 Berger Drive
Tuesday-Friday: 8:30am-4:30pm
Emmanuel Baptist
67 North White Road
Tuesday-Friday: 9am-6pm
The Foundation for Hispanic Education
14271 Story Road
Saturday, June 12: noon-7pm
James Lick High School
23 N White Road
Saturday, June 12: noon – 5pm
Mexican Heritage Plaza (Gardner Health)
1700 Alum Rock Avenue
Wednesday: noon-5pm
Thursday: 10:30am-4:30pm
Overfelt High School
1835 Cunningham Ave.
Weekend hours available
Friday: 11:30am-7:30pm
Saturday: 10am-5:30pm
PayPal Stadium (SJ Earthquakes)
1123 Coleman Ave.
Thursday, June 10: 4 – 7:30pm
Valley Specialty Center
751 S. Bascom Ave., Building Q
Evening and weekend hours
Monday-Friday: 12pm-7:30pm
Saturday: 9am-4:30pm
Sunnyvale
Columbia Neighborhood Center
785 Morse Ave.
Wednesday, June 9: 5pm-7pm
El Camino Health Sunnyvale
1030 West Maude Avenue
Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 7:45am-4pm
Gilroy
Gilroy High School
750 W. 10th St.
Tuesday- Friday: 8:30am-3:30pm
Mountain View
Mountain View Community Center
201 S. Rengstorff Ave.
Tuesday-Friday: 8:30am-3:45pm
Follow Twitter for updates: @HealthySCC
County of Santa Clara Website: http://www.sccgov.org/coronavirus
Public Health Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/sccpublichealth