Vaccine Clinics Offered throughout Santa Clara County

Free drop-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics continue to be available throughout Santa Clara County, resulting in steady increases in vaccination rates.

More than 77% of county residents over the age 12 have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and over 66% have completed their vaccinations, county health officials said this week.

The opportunities for eligible community members to get vaccinated include expanded drop-in clinics with evening and weekend hours, same-day appointments and mobile and in-home vaccine clinics. Vaccination sites throughout the county will continue to accept drop-ins for COVID-19 vaccines.

People can make same day appointments or drop in to get free COVID-19 vaccine at most clinics operated by the county. There are additional sites at area elementary schools this week to encourage students and families who are eligible to get vaccinated.

In addition to the free vaccine clinics, the county is partnering with the San Jose Earthquakes for a special vaccine event on Thursday, June 10 at PayPal Park, 4–7:30pm.

People who receive their first dose at this event can get player autographs, a 20 percent discount on merchandise and food from an on-site food truck. There will also be activities for children. Families will be welcome, as long as at least one unvaccinated person is receiving a first dose.

“We’re very excited that the Earthquakes are offering this event to the public,” said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, the county’s COVID-19 testing and vaccine officer. “We need every eligible member of our community to get vaccinated and we thank community partners like the Quakes for hosting these special events and opportunities that encourage people to get the vaccine.”

Youth between 12 to 17 years old need to provide a signed consent form from a parent or legal guardian. For county-operated sites, the consent form is available online. Drop-in availability is subject to supply and capacity limitations.

For the latest information about vaccines, visit the county’s vaccine website at sccfreevax.org.

Vaccine sites with drop-in availability are listed below. Individuals seeking vaccination are encouraged to arrive at least one hour before closing time.

San Jose

Bay Area Community Health

VTA Santa Teresa Station

6360 Santa Teresa Blvd.

Monday-Thursday: 9am-4pm

Boyton High School

901 Boyton Ave.

Thursday, June 10: 11am-6pm

ConXion

749 Story Road, #10

Thursday, June 10: 10am-5:30pm

County Fairgrounds, Expo Hall

2542 Monterey Highway, Gate D

Open 7 days, evening hours Tues, Weds, Thurs

Tuesday-Thursday: 8:30am-8pm

Friday-Monday: 8:30am-4pm

County Service Center

1555 Berger Drive

Tuesday-Friday: 8:30am-4:30pm

Emmanuel Baptist

67 North White Road

Tuesday-Friday: 9am-6pm

The Foundation for Hispanic Education

14271 Story Road

Saturday, June 12: noon-7pm

James Lick High School

23 N White Road

Saturday, June 12: noon – 5pm

Mexican Heritage Plaza (Gardner Health)

1700 Alum Rock Avenue

Wednesday: noon-5pm

Thursday: 10:30am-4:30pm

Overfelt High School

1835 Cunningham Ave.

Weekend hours available

Friday: 11:30am-7:30pm

Saturday: 10am-5:30pm

PayPal Stadium (SJ Earthquakes)

1123 Coleman Ave.

Thursday, June 10: 4 – 7:30pm

Valley Specialty Center

751 S. Bascom Ave., Building Q

Evening and weekend hours

Monday-Friday: 12pm-7:30pm

Saturday: 9am-4:30pm

Sunnyvale

Columbia Neighborhood Center

785 Morse Ave.

Wednesday, June 9: 5pm-7pm

El Camino Health Sunnyvale

1030 West Maude Avenue

Monday, Wednesday & Friday: 7:45am-4pm

Gilroy

Gilroy High School

750 W. 10th St.

Tuesday- Friday: 8:30am-3:30pm

Mountain View

Mountain View Community Center

201 S. Rengstorff Ave.

Tuesday-Friday: 8:30am-3:45pm

