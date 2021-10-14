Campaign for Mayoral Candidate Raul Peralez Racks up Unpaid Bills

It’s old news that more money means more successful bids to become San Jose’s mayor, but District 3 Councilmember and mayoral-hopeful Raul Peralez has already racked up thousands in unpaid bills during his first six months campaigning.

After questions first materialized about flashy Youtube announcements in June, Peralez’s committee reportedly accrued $14,280 in production expenses.

Nothing’s been paid yet, since campaign contributions from supporters can’t be collected until 180 days before a primary election—a 2007 rule meant to assuage elected officials’ influence.

Peralez said he financed the Covid-19 restriction friendly videos with an “IOU” for now—arguing that the city’s policy forcing candidates to personally foot all expenses prior to December effectively disadvantages anyone who doesn't come from wealth or means.

Peralez is the first (and so far only) candidate to file a Form 460, tracking expenses from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2021.

According to campaign filings, funds were handled by Kully Hall LLC, an independent contractor working for Peralez out of Seattle, Washington. The group is connected to KMM Strategies, a team of consultants boasting dozens of successful campaigns and ballot initiatives, including several familiar names in the Bay.

The invoices for video, photography and web services ranged from $770 to $4,000, working with several creatives and organizations in Seattle, San Francisco and Half Moon Bay, as well as Onset Medics, a Novato-based health compliance company.

Oddly, Peralez’s listed payments still tally $1,571 shy of the total unpaid tabs. Maybe that’s the going rate for trying to keep dollar signs legally aligned.

The Fly is a weekly column written by San Jose Inside staff that provides a behind-the-scenes look at local politics.