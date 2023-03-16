California Announces San Jose Will Receive 200 Tiny Homes to Ease Homelessness

San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan joined California Governor Gavin Newsom in Sacramento today to announce that San Jose will receive 200 new “tiny homes” from California as part of the State’s 2025 goal to reduce unsheltered homelessness by 15%.

“We have a moral obligation to take urgent action to reduce the human suffering on our streets,” Mahan said in a statement. “This mass mobilization of tiny homes accelerates scalable solutions to the state’s homelessness crisis.”

“I am challenging City Hall to move 1,000 unsheltered neighbors out of unmanaged encampments and into safer alternatives by the end of this calendar year,” said the mayor. “These tiny homes will help us get there.”

The mayor’s office said San Jose will exceed the Newsom’s goal of reducing unsheltered homelessness by 15% if Mahan’s proposal to move 1,000 unhoused residents into safer alternatives by the end of this year is achieved.

Mahan announced this target in his March budget message earlier this week, his “Back to Basics” budget that focuses City Hall on the foundational issues of public safety, homelessness reduction, cleanliness and economic development.

In addition to 200 units, the state will provide installation services and work with San Jose to identify parcels of land to place these housing units. The units purchased by the state will be delivered to San Jose and other cities free of charge.

These units can be quickly built, and the state has offered to review surplus state land if needed to place these units. Once the tiny homes are delivered, San Jose will take over operations and maintenance, and work to identify unhoused residents for placement and services.

“When there’s an opportunity like this in the future, San Jose will be the first to raise our hand. It will take all of us to end this crisis,” said Mahan.