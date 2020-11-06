By the Numbers: Bay Area Coronavirus Cases

The Pac-12 Conference announced that it approved a request from the University of California at Berkeley to cancel the school’s scheduled football game against the University of Washington after a Cal football player tested positive for the coronavirus.

Cal announced the positive test on its Twitter account Wednesday, noting that the player is asymptomatic and is being quarantined in addition to multiple other players who may have been exposed.

The game was subsequently canceled because Cal would not have the minimum number of scholarship players available during the quarantine period.

In the face of rising Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations in Contra Costa County over the past week, county public health officials on Wednesday tightened restrictions on business openings and public gatherings, starting Friday.

County health officials on Tuesday told the Board of Supervisors the rising Covid-19 case counts—reflecting trends in the Bay Area, state and nation—and specific numeric metrics could result in a return of Contra Costa County to the "red tier" of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy from the less restrictive "orange tier."

That regression could come as early as this Tuesday, only two weeks after the county had moved into the orange tier.

As of 5:30pm Thursday, officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:

Alameda County: 24,370 cases, 465 deaths (24,162 cases, 466 deaths on Wednesday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data.) (Death count revised by county.)

Contra Costa County: 19,685 cases, 250 deaths (19,517 cases, 248 deaths on Wednesday)

Marin County: 7,205 cases, 127 deaths (7,181 cases, 127 deaths on Wednesday) (Totals include San Quentin State Prison)

Monterey County: 11,998 cases, 99 deaths (11,956 cases, 99 deaths on Wednesday)

Napa County: 2,149 cases, 16 deaths (2,124 cases, 16 deaths on Wednesday)

San Francisco County: 12,666 cases, 149 deaths (12,599 cases, 149 deaths on Wednesday)

San Mateo County: 11,629 cases, 161 deaths (11,564 cases, 161 deaths on Wednesday)

Santa Clara County: 25,705 cases, 424 deaths (25,543 cases, 421 deaths on Wednesday)

Santa Cruz County: 3,031 cases, 26 deaths (3,007 cases, 26 deaths on Wednesday)

Solano County: 7,996 cases, 76 deaths (7,849 cases, 76 deaths on Wednesday)

Sonoma County: 10,041 cases, 142 deaths (9,953 cases, 142 deaths on Wednesday)

Statewide: 944,576 cases, 17,815 deaths (940,010 cases, 17,752 deaths on Wednesday)