Palo Alto: Driver Fatally Strikes Woman in Crosswalk

A Palo Alto woman in her 70s died after a car hit her Thursday in downtown, police said.

The woman was crossing Waverley Street in the crosswalk at the intersection of Lytton Avenue about 10:40am, when a westbound Honda Fit made a left turn to head southbound on Waverley and struck her, according to police.

Emergency crews responded and the woman was taken to a hospital where she died a short time later, police said. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the car, an Oakland woman in her 30s, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. She was uninjured, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Palo Alto police dispatch center at 650.329.2413. Anonymous tips can be emailed to [email protected] or sent via text message or voice mail to 650.383.8984.